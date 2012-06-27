Sanitizing, Escaping and Validating Data in WordPress
By Narayan Prusty,

In this tutorial, we are going to look at some important native functions that can secure, clean and check data that is coming in or going out of WordPress.
In this tutorial, we are going to look at some important native functions that can secure, clean and check data that is coming in or going out of WordPress.
By Jasmine Elias,

Community manager Jasmine Elias outlines the week's most interesting forum discussions, focusing on code formatting, data security and checkboxes.
By Narayan Prusty,

In this tutorial, Narayan Prusty covers some of the popular methods and plugins used to prevent brute force attacks against WordPress sites.
By Daniel Sipos,

Danny Sipos explores UserApp - a user management and authentication web service letting you add logins easily to any app - by implementing it into Symfony2
By Jaykishan Panchal,

Jaykishan Panchal poses a controversial question to lovers of HTML5 based App development. How secure are they?
By Jordan Morgan,

Jordan Morgan shows how to integrate Touch ID into your iOS apps, allowing for a new range of authentication methods and options.
By David Brumbaugh,

David Brumbaugh will show you how to encrypt arbitrarily large messages with asymmetric keys and phpseclib. Improve your security, today!
By Bruno Skvorc,

This post by Bruno Skvorc will list highly effective tips, resources and best practices for keeping your PHP projects secure, fast and awesome.
By Craig Buckler,

It's possible to create a secure system which doesn't rely on passwords, biometrics or any complicated solutions. Craig looks at the pros and cons
By Charles Costa,

WordPress security plugins are a great way to harden your site, but they often have unintended side effects that can give users a false sense of security.
By Charles Costa,

By following a couple of common sense measures, you can protect yourself from many malicious WordPress plugins.
By Charles Costa,

When it comes to securing yours systems, there are a few tools than scan for WordPress vulnerabilities which can help you spot errors before they get out of hand.
By George Fekete,

George Fekete expands on previous posts about common PHP mistakes by listing 18 critical oversights in PHP and general web development
By Nazar Tymoshyk,

IT security and network infrastructure expert Nazar Tymoshyk explains 5 ways to make sure your company's IT systems are secure.
By Jeroen Meeus,

Jeroen Meeus explains Access Restriction - ways of blocking direct embeds and hotlinking of your website's content
By Bruno Skvorc,

Here are seven mistakes PHP developers often do - from wrong database drivers to too much transparency, read this list to find out what you shouldn't do
By Jessica Enders,

Is your login friendly doorman or cranky guard? Jessica Enders shows you how to get your users logged in fast by getting your login screens out of the way.
By Miguel Ibarra Romero,

Miguel Ibarra Romero discusses the risks and challenges in modern web app security regarding password hashing
By Taylor Ren,

Revisit the long forgotten topic of Stored Procedures in MySQL and PHP
By Karn Broad,

In this article, the panel discuss topics such as Google's new Disavow Links tool, the numbers of different security threats and where they come from, the new ReadWrite site and more!
By Natalia David,

Security in cloud and defining security standards Open data center alliance (ODCA)
