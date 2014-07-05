Daniel Sipos is a Drupal developer who lives in Brussels, Belgium. He works professionally with Drupal but likes to use other PHP frameworks and technologies as well. He runs webomelette.com, a Drupal blog where he writes articles and tutorials about Drupal development, theming and site building.
Daniel's articles
Your Own Custom Annotations – More than Just Comments!
Danny teaches you how to build Doctrine-style PHP annotations for your own custom projects!
Drupal 8 Entity Validation and Typed Data Demonstration
Continuing the series on Drupal entity validation and typed data, Danny now teaches us how to extend this system with custom constraints and violations
Drupal 8 Entity Validation and Typed Data Explained
Drupal 8 has a new approach for validating data and restricting it to specific types and type classes. Danny will show you the ropes!
Theming Views in Drupal 8 – Custom Style Plugins
Danny explains how to theme views in Drupal8 by making Drupal output native Bootstrap tabs!
Your First Drupal 8 Migration
Danny explains migrations in Drupal 8 and demonstrates them on a simple example, paving the way for more complex operations
Quick Tip: Set up Drupal 8 with Composer!
Danny Sipos goes through the brand new process of setting up Drupal 8 with Composer, and introduces the "Drupal Packagist", a Packagist just for Drupal!
Tutorial on Using Drupal 8 Plugin Derivatives Effectively
Danny goes through the process of explaining and using Drupal 8 plugin derivatives - a most versatile approach to upgrading any Drupal app!
Crash Course of Wunderlist’s API with Guzzle
Danny Sipos takes a break from Drupal to teach us about Wunderlist and it's (almost) brand new API - see how easy it is to build custom todo UIs!
Easier Authentication with Guard in Symfony 3
Danny introduces Guard, a new Symfony 3 component for easier authentication
Drupal 8 Queue API – Powerful Manual and Cron Queueing
Danny, our Drupal expert, explains and demonstrates a Drupal 8 queue, implementing a queue handler that can be both triggered manually, or via Cron.
Custom Display Suite Fields in Drupal 8
Danny, our Drupal expert, introduces custom display suite fields - a new feature of Drupal 8 you'll definitely need!
Building Custom cTools Plugins in Drupal 7
Drupal expert Danny Sipos covers developing custom cTools plugins in Drupal 7, from scratch to final product.
Drupal 8 Third Party Settings and Pseudo-Fields
Danny Sipos finishes his Drupal 8 reusable forms plugin by utilizing pseudo fields and third party settings to persist configuration
Drupal 8 Custom Plugin Types
Danny Sipos builds a plugin base for reusable forms in Drupal 8 using the new and very powerful plugin system.
From Request to Response: A Journey into Drupal 8 Internals
Danny explains the Symfony-powered request-response flow in Drupal, showing you exactly what goes on under the hood when your app is run
Drupal 8 Theming Revamped – Updates and New Features
Danny Sipos, SitePoint's resident Drupal expert, introduces the theming changes in the upcoming version 8 of the popular and powerful CMS
How to Build Multi-step Forms in Drupal 8
Danny introduces Drupal 8's PrivateTempStore and shows you how to use it to develop multi-step forms (wizards)
Multiple Editors per Node in Drupal 7
Danny guides you through adding new functionality to Drupal - support for several editors per single node, but without access to others of the same type
Using Ajax Forms in Drupal 8
Danny uses ajax functionality in Drupal 8 to add some UX magic to a form from a previous tutorial - all without a single line of JavaScript. See how!
Automated Testing of Drupal 8 Modules
With version 8 looming on the horizon, Danny ups our development game with automated testing of Drupal 8 modules - write functional tests like a pro!
StackPHP Explained
Ever heard of StackPHP? Confused by terms like HttpKernelInterface and/or Middleware? No worries - Danny breaks it down in a really newbie friendly way!
Integrate Elasticsearch with Silex
Danny Sipos continues the development of his hybrid app by integrating Elasticsearch with Silex, the PHP micro-framework.
Install and Integrate Elasticsearch with Drupal
Danny Sipos decides to make a super-fast CMS by using Drupal for content management, and Silex+Elastisearch for the front-end app. See how!
User Authentication in Symfony2 with UserApp.io
Danny Sipos explores UserApp - a user management and authentication web service letting you add logins easily to any app - by implementing it into Symfony2
Creating Custom Field Formatters in Drupal 8
Danny Sipos shows you how simple it is to extend and modify field formatters in Drupal 8 in order to get entirely new ones. Drupal 8 is coming - get ready!
Exploring the Cache API in Drupal 8
Danny Sipos looks at the Cache API in Drupal 8 and demonstrates its power on an example of fetching and caching 100 remote posts. Get ready for Drupal 8!
Push your Drupal Site’s Events to your Phone with Pushover
A tutorial by Danny Sipos on pushing the status/events of your website to your phone by means of a service/app called Pushover
AngularJS in Drupal Apps
Drupal 7 can become even more "kitchen sink" if you spice it up with some AngularJS magic. Danny Sipos will show you how in this tutorial!
Drupal 8 Hooks and the Symfony Event Dispatcher
Danny Sipos continues his epic series on building Drupal 8 modules, this time focusing on Event Dispatcher from Symfony and its effect on Drupal hooks
The Drupal 8 version of EntityFieldQuery
Danny Sipos covers the Drupal 8 version of EntityFieldQuery in depth, explaining the differences from Drupal 7 and demonstrating its use.