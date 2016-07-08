The Best VPNs for Developers
By Adrian Try,
The best VPNs for developers, compared in-depth. Learn more about what a VPN is, why you need one, and which provider is right for you.
By Adrian Try,
The best VPNs for developers, compared in-depth. Learn more about what a VPN is, why you need one, and which provider is right for you.
By Mark Wilson,
Three out of every four WordPress websites are vulnerable to attacks. If your site is hacked, it will not only cost you in terms of restoring the system back to a safe level, but it will also damage your reputation and affect your search engine ranking. Mark Wilson offers ten tips for fixing WordPress security issues.
By Tonino Jankov,
Tonino Jankov introduces Cloudflare, a website performance and security service, explaining how it works and how to get started using it.
By Christian Haschek,
Christian shows you how to deliver unexpected and large amounts of data (zip bombs) to people who might be attempting to access or crawl your server.
By Craig Buckler,
Your website is open to attack from a range of third-party components. Fortunately, you can restrict their activities with a robust Content Security Policy.
By Dino Londis,
Dino Londis takes a look at the factors you should consider when selecting your website's DDoS protection service.
By Scott Arciszewski,
Scott explains how we can have a secure, encrypted, and hack-proof database, but still use normal SELECT and search queries on it. Interesting stuff!
By Christopher Pitt,
In this comprehensive and advanced tutorial, Chris shows us how to scan fingerprints with Async PHP and React Native. The future is here!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Day Camp 4 Developers is a regular, fully online conference, featuring true experts in their fields. This edition focuses on PHP application security!
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
Interested in getting an SSL certificate for your WordPress website? You have several options to secure WordPress and your user data - take a look!
By Oliver Sild,
Oliver talks about the most common simple hacks applied to small business websites, how a hack works, why, and whom they actually benefit. Stay safe!
By Craig Buckler,
If your WordPress installation has ever been cracked, Craig provides ten simple solutions which can enhance security within minutes.
By Reza Lavarian,
Implementing social logins is making your head explode? Oauth to complex? No more! With Socialite, it's done in 30 minutes, for ANY social service.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig's simple tutorial is for anyone who's ever struggled to install a WordPress MySQL database using cPanel. That's everyone, right?!
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie shows us how to add 2FA to a Laravel app - make sure your users can log in securely by adding an SMS layer!
By Chris Burgess,
Chris Burgess covers several useful WordPress SSL plugins and testing tools to help make your switch to HTTPS hassle free.
By Xuyen Bowles,
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski walks through 10 common security issues when using Rails and how to avoid and manage each one.
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris looks into two of the most feared and hated core functions of PHP: exec and eval. But are they really that evil?
By Ardian Haxha,
Ardian Haxha introduces Keybase, a social media service for sending, receiving and sharing encrypted messages.
By Christopher Pitt,
Christopher Pitt explores Codiscope's Jacks, a service that provides you with security warnings and education as you develop.
By Bruno Skvorc,
We talked to Scott Arciszewski who is intent on writing a PHP polyfill for libsodium, with the potential to increase the security of at least 27% of the web
By Viraj Khatavkar,
Viraj introduces Phpseclib: a package for securely communicating with a remote server via PHP. Execute commands, list dir trees, schedule crons, and more!
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington demonstrates how we can add WordPress SVG media support and also improve WordPress’ processing, handling and display of SVGs overall.
By Ben Dickson,
Ben Dickson covers what you need to know about SQL injection and how to protect your site against it.
By Charles Costa,
Charles Costa looks at the implications facial recognition may have on the doxing attacks of the future.
By Deivi Taka,
Deivi Taka looks at how to secure your Android apps with the Marshmallow Fingerprint API.
By Ben Dickson,
Ben Dickson looks at how to face the crucial IoT challenges of connectivity, security and privacy, compatibility and data collection.
By Ben Dickson,
Ben Dickson explores how to prevent replay attacks on your site via a nifty one-time token pattern.
By Ben Dickson,
Ben Dickson discusses four major challenges presented by IoT, from privacy and security to connectivity and compatibility/longevity.