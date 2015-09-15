Rafay Saeed's articles
Setting IP Restrictions for the WordPress Login Page
Rafay Saeed Ansari walks us through a step-by-step procedure to set IP restrictions for the WordPress login page.
The Top 5 Responsive Social Sharing Plugins for WordPress
Rafay Saeed Ansari evaluates the top 5 responsive social sharing plugins for WordPress in depth and highlights the various standout features for each.
How to Set, Get and Delete Cookies in WordPress
Rafay Saeed Ansari walks through a simple example of how to set, get and delete cookies in WordPress, covering some of the variables you’ll encounter.
Top 5 Premium Pricing Table Plugins for WordPress
Rafay Saeed Ansari provides an overview of the top 5 premium pricing table plugins for WordPress that will help you make the right choice for your website.
Introducing GSS: Grid Style Sheets
Rafay introduces GSS: A CSS preprocessor and JavaScript runtime that exploits Cassowary.js to provide a powerful way to lay out and style your web pages.
Avoiding Redundancy with WAI-ARIA in HTML Pages
Rafay Saeed Ansari discusses how many HTML elements often expose default semantics that make ARIA roles redundant and demonstrates what to avoid doing.