Tahir Taous is founder of Just Learn WordPress, a training site where you can learn how to create and manage websites with WordPress, WordPress essential training, theme development courses free video tutorials and articles.
Tahir's articles
6 of the Best Free Contact Form Plugins for WordPress
Forms are essential for most websites. In this article we cover the most popular, regularly updated and free contact form plugins for WordPress available.
How to Customize the SitePoint WordPress Base Theme
In this tutorial, Tahir Taous explains how to create a child theme and modify the new SitePoint WordPress Base Theme.
9 of the Most Popular Free WordPress Themes
In this article, Tahir Taous covers 10 of the most popular free WordPress themes from 2015 available at WordPress.org for you to use on your website.
2-Step Verification for WordPress Using Google Authenticator
In this article, we show you how to enable two-factor authentication for WordPress using Google Authenticator and Google's 2-Step Verification.
The WordPress Template Hierarchy
This article explores the basics of the WordPress template hierarchy, which determines the order your template files are loaded within your WordPress theme.
5 Mobile App Testing Tools
Tahir Taous looks at 5 services for testing your mobile apps and getting user feedback quickly.
5 Tips for WordPress Power Users
WordPress allows users to add extra security, streamline deployment and assist with administration. We cover some of these tips for WordPress power users.
A Brief Guide to Rooting Android
Our guide to rooting your Android device to enable you to perform any administrative action and have full control of your phone or tablet.
What’s New in Ghost 0.4?
A look at the new features of Ghost 0.4, the new publishing platform for bloggers.
Beyond Bootstrap and Foundation: Unheard Frameworks
Bootstrap and Foundation are two of the most popular frameworks. This article introduces some lesser-known frameworks and user interface kits.
How to Create an Invoice with Twitter Bootstrap, Part 2
How to Create an Invoice with Twitter Bootstrap, Part 1
Faster Workflow: Mastering Emmet, Part 4
Faster Workflow: Mastering Emmet, Part 3
In this part of the Emmet series you will learn about syntax and function.
Faster Workflow: Mastering Emmet, Part 2
Faster Workflow: Mastering Emmet, Part 1
Foundation 5
In this article, you will learn the history of Foundation 5.
How to Install Ghost on Windows
