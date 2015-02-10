Tanay Pant is an Indian author, hacker, developer and tech enthusiast. He is known for his work on Learning Firefox OS Application Development, which was published by Packt. He is also an official representative of Mozilla, and has been listed in the about:credits of the Firefox web browser. His personal website is tanaypant.com.
Tanay's articles
9 of the Best Animation Libraries for UI Designers
By Alex Walker, Tanay Pant, Maria Antonietta Perna,
Animation is a part of a UI designer's job. Here are 9 free animation libraries we think deliver the most power for the smallest file size, while being relatively easy to use for reasonably code-savvy designers that aren't full-blown developers.
Notes for Designing Better Mobile Application Interfaces
By Tanay Pant,
Let's examine some common mobile app UI elements, see how a novice might typically implement them, and then look at a better way of tackling the problem.
Developing 3D Games with Unity 5
By Tanay Pant,
Tanay Pant presents a step-by-step guide to creating a simple 3D game using the Unity 5 gaming platform.
Top 5 Material Design Frameworks to Use in 2015 – the Sequel!
By Tanay Pant,
Material Design hasn't been around long but its influence continues to grow at a fast pace. Tanay gives us a snapshot of the best frameworks in the area.
Sending Secure, Encrypted Email with ProtonMail
By Tanay Pant,
Tanay Pant introduces ProtonMail, a free, web-based, encrypted email service based in Switzerland.
IBM’s Watson Developer Cloud
By Tanay Pant,
Tanay Pant introduces IBM's Watson Developer Cloud, a set of APIs enabling developers to leverage Watson's artificial intelligence computer system.
Top 5 Material Design Frameworks to Use in 2015
By Tanay Pant,
Google's Material Design has gifted us a polished frontend 'design language' out of the box. Tanay looks the 5 Material Design frameworks to use in 2015.
Making API Calls in AngularJS using Angular’s $http service
By Tanay Pant,
Tanay Pant builds a snazzy-looking movie browser and in so doing demonstrates how to retrieve data from a remote API using AngularJS and its $http service.
What is the WebP Image Format (And Why Does It Matter)?
By Tanay Pant,
Google launched the WebP image format back in 2010 to speed up the web. How does it work? Can you use it? Should you use it? Tanay answers your questions.
Creating Mobile Apps with the Webmaker App
By Tanay Pant,
Tanay Pant introduces the Webmaker App, an open source Mozilla initiative that provides a simple interface for creating mobile applications via mobile.
Understanding Two-way Data Binding in AngularJS
By Tanay Pant,
Tanny Pant demonstrates how you can use the magic of two-way data binding in AngularJS to respond to a user's actions with immediate visual feedback.
Common Pitfalls to Avoid when using HTML5 Application Cache
By Tanay Pant,
If you're building offline functionality into your apps using AppCache, you'll want to consider some common problems that can arise. Tanay has the details.
Online, Collaborative Editing with Etherpad
By Tanay Pant,
Tanay Pant introduced Etherpad, an open source, online text editor which allows collaborative editing and group discussion in a lightweight package
How to Use Bugzilla to Efficiently Squash Bugs
By Tanay Pant,
Tanay Pant explains how Bugzilla can make zapping bugs a breeze.