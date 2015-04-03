On Our Radar: Code Formatting, Securing Data, Checkboxes

This week we discovered there are 10 types of people who understand binary in the world: those who do and those who don’t.

On Our Radar

We kicked off our week still full of possibility from the two Microsoft Q&A Sessions. We’re still gearing up for a mega-session for cross-platform devs covering everything from Visual Studio, Phone Gap, Xamarin and DevExtreme. Head over to our Forums at 10am Tuesday morning (your personal northern hemisphere timezone here) and get questioning!

webch can’t find work as a freelancer, and tries to redesign the SitePoint forums which begs the question, how do you go about creating an up-to-date portfolio to wow employers, and what’s the best way you’ve found to show-off your code to HR advisors who may not understand the intricacies of code and languages, and all the hard work, late nights and mountain dew that went into completing your work?

phontom007 has issues securing data from one server to another. Learn all about public/private keys, data migration, and share your (horror?) stories getting your data from point A to B.

In short:

mikey_w has some issues with checkboxes, and everyone comes to the rescue with useful code samples.

cpradio uncovers the illuminati of code, Library Patterns, which may or may not be evil depending on who you talk to.

Don’t forget our loving curations of the week in .NET and JavaScript, a collection of links relating to what’s new and exciting in the world of .NET and JavaScript.

Ask Microsoft anything

Head over to the forums on April 7 to ask Technical Evangelists Esther Mosad and Paul Usher all your questions on Visual Studio, Phone Gap, Xamarin and DevExtreme. If you can’t be there for the full hour, don’t worry – you can ask your question beforehand and I’ll make sure Esther and Paul answer it as long as it’s on point. You’ll also go in the running to win your very own PowerBank so you’ll always have full power on your devices.