Zack Wallace
Zack Wallace is a hobbyist programmer and private web developer in Northern Arizona and has been in the IT field for over 12 years.
Zack's articles
The Best Markdown Editor for Windows
Zack Wallace puts a collection of Windows Markdown editors through their paces, and comes away with a winner.
Getting Started with Vagrant on Windows
Zack Wallace goes through how to set up Vagrant, the popular virtual machine software, on a Windows machine.
What’s the Difference between Meteor and Electron?
At first glance, Meteor and Electron may seem similar, Zack investigates the very different strengths of each and explains when to use each one.
MODX: The Best CMS You’ve Never Used?
Zack Wallace digs into MODX CMS, how it works, how to use it, and why you should consider it over other CMS offerings.
3 More Joins You Should Be Familiar With
Zack Wallace covers three SQL join approaches which can aid you in filtering your data. If you're an SQL newbie, this post will teach you valuable things!
Transphporm – a Different Kind of Template Engine
Zack Wallace walks us through a paradigm-shifting new template engine, Transphporm, which uses CSS selectors to alter template content. Intrigued? Come see!
Best Free and Cheap Website Options for Small Businesses
Zack Wallace presents ways for non-technical people to establish a presence online, from social sites to free websites and ecommerce options.
13 Tips on Designing and Building Apps More Efficiently
Zack Wallace shares 13 tips that will help you design and build apps more efficiently.
How to Block Entire Countries from Accessing Your Website
By default, every website is accessible to the whole planet. In this article we show you how to block entire countries, with pros, cons and code samples.
10 Handy Disposable Online Services
Not every amazing service on the web requires a sign-up or a download. Zack Wallace details a host of useful services you can use once and forget.
Google Web Designer: Production-Ready Tool or Toy?
It's almost a year since Google launched 'Google Web Designer'. Zack takes it for a workout to see how it stacks up with a real-world project.
Danger of the Accidental Click (and other UX issues)
Humans are imprecise creatures by nature. We fumble and mis-click often. But what happens when bad UX decisions amplify our accidental clicks?
How I Set Up My Development Machine on Windows
Zack Wallace goes through all the tools he has in his development setup on his Windows-based environment for working with PHP, MySQL, CSS and JavaScript.