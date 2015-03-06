Shaumik is a data analyst by day, and a comic book enthusiast by night (or maybe, he's Batman?) Shaumik has been writing tutorials and creating screencasts for over five years. When not working, he's busy automating mundane daily tasks through meticulously written scripts!
Shaumik's articles
Creating a WooCommerce Store on the Cloud in 10 Minutes
An eCommerce store enables businesses to reach a larger market. In this tutorial, we explain how you can create an eCommerce store with WooCommerce.
10 Git Techniques You Need to Know Before You Join a Team
Have you been using Git for some time, but never in a team environment? We cover the Git techniques that you must be familiar with before you join a team.
How to Tackle a Python Interview
Shaumik Daityari helps prep you for your next Python interview by reviewing the types of Python-related questions that may be asked.
Face Detection and Recognition with Keras
Shaumik shows how to detect faces in images using the MTCNN model in Keras and use the VGGFace2 algorithm to extract facial features and match them in different images.
A Beginner’s Guide to Keras: Digit Recognition in 30 Minutes
Shaumik Daityari shows how to create an artificial neural network by walking step by step through creating a model to recognize handwritten digits.
How to Plot Charts in Python with Matplotlib
This tutorial explains the core concepts of plotting with Matplotlib so that one can explore its full potential and visualize data.
How to Set Up a Mobile Development Environment
We dismiss mobile platforms as serious workhorses for developers, but today, it's possible to take advantage of mobile portability and desktop flexibility.
Getting Started with Natural Language Processing in Python
In this tutorial, you'll learn to analyze textual data using Natural Language Processing in Python.
Create a Dynamic Widget in WordPress in Ten Minutes
Shaumik Daityari walks through the simple steps of creating your own WordPress Widget via a plugin, even if you don't have a lot of experience with WordPress or writing code.
3 Ways to Back Up and Restore Databases in WordPress
Shaumik Daityari looks at the basic functionality of the WordPress database and the importance of backing up your database, exploring three ways of doing this — via a plugin that helps you in backup, via PhpMyAdmin, and through the command line.
A Guide to Caching in WordPress
If your WordPress site isn't performing well, one of the improvements to consider is to implement caching. In this post, Shaumik Daityari takes you beyond the layman's understanding of caching, explaining how to implement it in a website to improve WordPress site performance.
How to Import Data and Export Results in R
Shaumik explains how to extract data from text files, CSV files and databases, and how to send that data to a web server.
3 Ways to Run Mobile Marketing Campaigns in Developing Countries
Mobile marketing requires a different approach in developing countries, where smartphone penetration is low. We look at three of those strategies.
Python on the Web: Why Frameworks Like Django Are Hot
Shaumik Daityari looks at what makes Python suited to web development, and why it's the go-to language for an increasing number of web developers.
Jump Start Git: Branching in Git
Web Scraping for Beginners
Shaumik introduces web scraping, and how you can create your own web scraping scripts for collecting data from the web.
5 Common Problems Faced by Python Beginners
Shaumik Daityari identifies some of the common pain points for Python beginners and presents elegant solutions for dealing with them.
How to Launch Your Next Tech Product for Free (Almost!)
Shaumik Daityari shows you how to get a tech MVP online without spending a cent.
API Building and Testing Made Easier with Postman
Shaumik examines the purpose of APIs, and how Postman can help with the critical task of testing them for functionality, exception handling and security.
Quick Tip: Sync a GitHub Fork via the Command Line
Shaumik Daityari describes in simple steps how to update your GitHub fork via the command line interface.
Shifting Your Development Environment from Ubuntu to OS X
Shaumik Daityari looks at the subtle differences you might face when shifting your development environment from Ubuntu to OS X, and vice versa.
Managing Huge Repositories with Git
Shaumik examines ways to manage huge repositories with Git, including shallow cloning, cloning a single branch, using submodules and third-party extensions.
Deploying a Django App with mod_wsgi on Ubuntu 14.04
In this article, Shaumik Daityari will teach you how to deploy a Django applicaiton for production using mod_wsgi on Ubuntu 14.04.
VersionPress – WordPress Meets Version Control
In this article, we take a close look at a project called VersionPress, a WordPress plugin that brings version control to your WordPress development.
How to Ditch Scheduled Maintenance
Shaumik Daityari explains how continuous deployment can help you leave scheduled maintenance behind forever.
Why Bring a DevOps Spirit to Non-Engineers?
Shaumik Daityari explains how the principles from DevOps can help make the rest of your business work much smoother.
Working with Pagination, Infinite Scroll and JavaScript in Kimono
Shaumik Daityari follows up his first look at Kimono with a look at the improvements the web service has made, focused on infinite scroll, pagination and JS
Why Make Websites Accessible?
You've most certainly seen articles and tutorials discussing the "hows" of accessibility. But have you considered the "whys"? Shaumik considers.
Revisr – Git for WordPress
Revisr is a WordPress plugin that provides you with version control features within WordPress. In this article, we cover the basics of how to use Revisr.
Google Summer of Code in 10 Minutes: A Crash Course
Shaumik takes a look at how to get ahead in Google's annual Summer of Code event.