Aleksander Koko
Aleksander is young developer who loves to play with the newest web technologies. In his free time, he reads about PHP, Firefox OS or experiments with a new language. Currently, his main interests are PHP design patterns, laravel, dart and cloud.
Aleksander's articles
Getting Started with HHVM and WordPress
Aleksander Koko covers what HHVM and Hack is, and how to setup WordPress running under HHVM.
Dependency Management in iOS with Carthage
Developers often use code from other libraries to reduce their amount of work. Aleksander Koko looks at dependency management in iOS with Carthage.
A Crash Course on Networking in iOS
Aleksander Koko looks at networking in iOS, including NSURLSession and Alamofire.
Modern WordPress Development with Bedrock
Aleksander Koko provides an introduction to Bedrock, a WordPress stack to help you build websites for a modern web.
Alcatraz, the Package Manager for Xcode
Aleksander Koko takes a look at Alcatraz, the missing plugin manager for Xcode.
Improve your WordPress Theme Quality with VIP Scanner
In this article we cover what the VIP Scanner plugin is and how use it to better harden our sites, by scanning our WordPress themes to improve code quality.
JavaScript and PHP Libraries Used by WordPress
In this article, Aleksander Koko takes a look at the various third party JavaScript and PHP libraries used by WordPress today.
Wocker: Easy Dockerized WordPress
In this article we cover what Wocker is and how to get started using it. Wocker is easy to install and can streamline the workflow for WordPress developers.
Deploying WordPress with Docker
In this article we show you how to deploy your local WordPress Docker installation to DigitalOcean, then sync a BitBucket repository with our droplet.
How to Use the Official Docker WordPress Image
In this article we cover how to use the official Docker WordPress image, with an introduction to Docker Compose, which can help make our life much easier.
How to Manually Build Docker Containers for WordPress
The second article in a series on Docker for WordPress Developers, Aleksander Koko shows us how to manually build Docker containers for WordPress.
Introduction to Docker for WordPress Developers
The first of a four part series on Docker. This article (part 1) is an introduction to Docker and how you can start using Docker for WordPress projects.
Introducing Pagoda Box – a PaaS just for PHP
Aleksander Koko introduces Pagoda Box - a PaaS just for PHP applications, much simpler to use than Heroku and also with free tiers.
An Introduction to oEmbed and WordPress
oEmbed is one of the handy WordPress features that makes life easier. In this article we cover what oEmbed is, and how oEmbed and WordPress work together.
Using Chassis for WordPress Development
Chassis is a simple Vagrant configuration rapidly growing in popularity. In this article we show you how to easily set up Chassis for WordPress development.
The WordPress JSON REST API
In this article, we will give a general overview of the JSON REST API plugin. We'll cover how this plugin works and the basics of the REST architecture.
Testing, Debugging and Building Apps with Intel XDK
In part three of our series on Intel XDK Aleksander Koko looks at Testing, Debugging and building a cross platform app.
Single Page App with Laravel and EmberJS
The grand finale is here: Aleksander Koko finishes his series by binding the EmberJS side with Laravel into one whole Single Page App.
Coding your first cross platform app with Intel XDK
Lets get started coding a cross platform app with Intel XDK using it's inbuilt App Framework.
Build REST Resources with Laravel
Alexander Koko continues his series by explaining how you can build REST resources with Laravel and its command line tool, artisan.
Build a Database with Eloquent, Faker and Flysystem
Aleksander Koko continues his REST app tutorial by building the database and faking some content into it. Ready for advanced features? Jump in!
A New Cross Platform Option, Introducing Intel XDK
Intel XDK is a new option for cross platform development. It keeps things simple by including all possible target platforms and tools that may be useful.
Build a New App with Laravel and EmberJS in Vagrant
Aleksander begins a series on building a REST application on Heroku with REST API, EmberJS and Laravel. Part one sets up our project structure and database!
When WordPress Meets Vagrant: VVV
In this article we discuss managing development environments with Varying Vagrant Vagrants (VVV), a Vagrant configuration built for WordPress developers.
An introduction to Firefox OS app development
Want to know how to get started with Firefox OS app development? Read our introduction to Firefox OS app development to get you well on your way.