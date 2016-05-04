Microsoft Developers
Microsoft's articles
Level Up: Building a Brand-New Browser
By Microsoft Developers,
Microsoft evangelists and developers talk about how they're incorporating user feedback into the future of Microsoft Edge.
What’s Next for EdgeHTML
By Microsoft Developers,
Microsoft evangelists and developers talk about what's next for EdgeHTML, Microsoft Edge's layout engine.
The Web Should Just Work for Everyone: Microsoft Edge and Inclusive Design
By Microsoft Developers,
Microsoft evangelists and developers talk about inclusive design in browser development.
Building Extensions for Microsoft Edge
By Microsoft Developers,
Microsoft evangelists and developers talk about building extensions for Microsoft Edge.
Real-Time Communications with Microsoft Edge
By Microsoft Developers,
Microsoft evangelists and developers talk about real-time communications with Microsoft Edge.
F12 Edge Developer Tools
By Microsoft Developers,
Microsoft evangelists and developers talk about Microsoft Edge's developer tools.
Strong Authentication and the Road to FIDO
By Microsoft Developers,
Microsoft evangelists and developers talk about authentication, Microsoft Edge, and the FIDO movement.
The Cutting Edge of Browser Security
By Microsoft Developers,
Microsoft tech evangelists and engineers talk about the Microsoft Edge, browser exploits and security.
Using Internet-Scale Data to Guide Product Planning
By Microsoft Developers,
Microsoft tech evangelists and engineers talk about using Internet-scale data to guide product planning.
A Lap Around ChakraCore
By Microsoft Developers,
Looking Back: One Year of Microsoft Edge
By Microsoft Developers,
This article is part of a web development series from Microsoft tech evangelists and engineers on practical JavaScript learning, open source projects, and interoperability best practices including Microsoft Edge browser.