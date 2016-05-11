The Cutting Edge of Browser Security

This article is part of a web development series from Microsoft. Thank you for supporting the partners who make SitePoint possible.

Browser exploits are a big deal. Browsers present a huge target population and extensive attack surface, and in recent years, attack methods have matured and been productized like never before. In this talk we’ll walk through what we’re doing to make Edge safer than any browser we’ve ever shipped with improvements like MemGC, module code integrity, and AppContainer isolation.

This video is from Microsoft Edge Web Summit, a free conference organized and staffed by the engineers building Microsoft Edge and Chakra. You can find a full day of technical talks covering the EdgeHTML rendering engine, the open-source Chakra JavaScript engine, and developer tools. You can hear what’s next for the web platform that powers Windows 10, straight from the engineers who build it, and you can get an inside look at powerful techniques and new tools to make your life as a developer just a little bit easier.



We encourage you to test across browsers and devices, including Microsoft Edge–the default browser for Windows 10