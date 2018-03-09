Featured Articles

Microsoft Tech

How To Use App Center To Build, Test And Deliver iOS Apps

This tutorial walks you through how easily Microsoft's Visual Studio App Center can centralise your Continuous Integration and Continuous...
Ariel Elkin, Feb 07
Microsoft Tech

Automate CI/CD and Spend More Time Writing Code

An overview of how Microsoft Visual Studio App Center can help you automate continuous integration and continuous deployment to save you...
Cormac Foster, Nov 15
4 Comments
JavaScript

Working with Data in React: Properties & State

Eric Greene of the Microsoft Developer Network teaches the fundamentals of working with data in React apps.
Eric Greene, Sep 07
30 Comments
JavaScript

Best JavaScript Frameworks, Libraries and Tools to use in 2017

Craig Buckler comes up with his list of the top JavaScript frameworks, libraries and tools, and explains when to use them.
Craig Buckler, May 29
Featured Courses

3h 0m
Premium Course
Jack Davis

Introduction to ES6

Bring the biggest update to JavaScript yet into your professional skillset.
2h 9m
Premium Course
Jason Brewer

Building Your First Website with Bootstrap 4

Learn how to save countless hours of tweaking time by jumpstarting your projects with Bootstrap 4.
2h 25m
Premium Course
Jess Rascal

Creating Your First Angular 2 App

Learn how to quickly bootstrap Angular web app projects and your dev environment with a seed project!
5h 25m
Premium Course
M. David Green

Learn JavaScript Syntax and Programming Principles

Power your JavaScript code. Power the modern web.
Featured Books

Premium Book

8 Practical Bootstrap Projects

Build responsive, mobile-first sites with ease
Premium Book

Your First Week With Bootstrap

Build responsive, mobile-first sites with ease
Premium Book

9 Practical Node.js Projects

Level Up Your Node Knowledge
Latest

Microsoft Tech
3 Comments
Microsoft Tech
Eric Greene, Aug 30

Exploring React's State Propagation

Following his article on working with data in React, Eric Greene of the Microsoft Developer Network looks at state propagation in React.
Microsoft Tech
2 Comments
Microsoft Tech
Kurt Cagle, Jul 14

ES6 Template Literals: Techniques and Tools

Kurt Cagle of the Microsoft Developer Network explains a new JavaScript ES6 feature, template literals.
JavaScript
JavaScript
Kyle Pennell, Jul 13

ES6 Collections: Using Map, Set, WeakMap, WeakSet

MSDN's Kyle Pennell introduces the new ES6 collections Map, Set, WeakMap, WeakSet, explaining how and when to use these new data collection types.
Microsoft Tech
4 Comments
Microsoft Tech
Eric Greene, Jul 12

Getting Started with React, GraphQL and Relay (Part 2 of 2)

Eric Greene of the Microsoft Developer Network shows readers how to start developing with React, GraphQL and Relay.

Microsoft Tech
Microsoft Tech
Eric Greene, Jul 08

Getting Started with React, GraphQL and Relay (Part 1 of 2)

Eric Greene of the Microsoft Developer Network shows readers how to start developing with React, GraphQL and Relay.
Microsoft Tech
1 Comment
Microsoft Tech
Elias Carlston, Jul 07

Understanding ES6 Modules via Their History

Elias Carlston looks at the history behind JavaScript ES6 modules and how that has influenced module design in its current state.
Microsoft Tech
Microsoft Tech
Microsoft Developers, Jun 02

Level Up: Building a Brand-New Browser

Microsoft evangelists and developers talk about how they're incorporating user feedback into the future of Microsoft Edge.
Microsoft Tech
1 Comment
Microsoft Tech
Microsoft Developers, Jun 01

What’s Next for EdgeHTML

Microsoft evangelists and developers talk about what's next for EdgeHTML, Microsoft Edge's layout engine.
Microsoft Tech
Microsoft Tech
Microsoft Developers, May 31

The Web Should Just Work for Everyone: Microsoft Edge and Inclusive Design

Microsoft evangelists and developers talk about inclusive design in browser development.
Microsoft Tech
1 Comment
Microsoft Tech
Microsoft Developers, May 26

Building Extensions for Microsoft Edge

Microsoft evangelists and developers talk about building extensions for Microsoft Edge.
Microsoft Tech
Microsoft Tech
Microsoft Developers, May 25

Real-Time Communications with Microsoft Edge

Microsoft evangelists and developers talk about real-time communications with Microsoft Edge.
Microsoft Tech
Microsoft Tech
Microsoft Developers, May 24

F12 Edge Developer Tools

Microsoft evangelists and developers talk about Microsoft Edge's developer tools.
Microsoft Tech
Microsoft Tech
Microsoft Developers, May 12

Strong Authentication and the Road to FIDO

Microsoft evangelists and developers talk about authentication, Microsoft Edge, and the FIDO movement.
Microsoft Tech
1 Comment
Microsoft Tech
Microsoft Developers, May 11

The Cutting Edge of Browser Security

Microsoft tech evangelists and engineers talk about the Microsoft Edge, browser exploits and security.
Microsoft Tech
Microsoft Tech
Microsoft Developers, May 10

Using Internet-Scale Data to Guide Product Planning

Microsoft tech evangelists and engineers talk about using Internet-scale data to guide product planning.
Microsoft Tech
Microsoft Tech
Microsoft Developers, May 05

A Lap Around ChakraCore

Earlier this year, Microsoft open-sourced ChakraCore, the heart of the JavaScript engine that powers Microsoft Edge and the Windows 10 Universal App Platform. Today we'll walk you...
Microsoft Tech
Microsoft Tech
Microsoft Developers, May 04

Looking Back: One Year of Microsoft Edge

In 2015, Microsoft launched its first new browser in 20 years: Microsoft Edge. After 8 months, it's on a great trajectory but we're just getting started. Join us to learn about the...
Microsoft Tech
1 Comment
Microsoft Tech
Ophelie Lechat, Mar 30

Watch the Build 2016 Event, Live on SitePoint!

We're excited to bring you a live stream of Microsoft's sold-out developer event - Build 2016! Build is the annual Microsoft developer conference aimed at software and web...
Microsoft Tech
Microsoft Tech
Eric Greene, Feb 05

Getting Started with React: Building a Hello World Demo

Eric Green shows you how to build a "hello world" app in React.
Microsoft Tech
Microsoft Tech
David Aden, Feb 05

Angular 2 Components and Providers: Classes, Factories & Values

David Aden writes about the fundamental aspects of Angular 2 components and providers.
12345678910Next