Featured Articles
How To Use App Center To Build, Test And Deliver iOS Apps
This tutorial walks you through how easily Microsoft's Visual Studio App Center can centralise your Continuous Integration and Continuous...
Automate CI/CD and Spend More Time Writing Code
An overview of how Microsoft Visual Studio App Center can help you automate continuous integration and continuous deployment to save you...
4 Comments
Working with Data in React: Properties & State
Eric Greene of the Microsoft Developer Network teaches the fundamentals of working with data in React apps.
30 Comments
Best JavaScript Frameworks, Libraries and Tools to use in 2017
Craig Buckler comes up with his list of the top JavaScript frameworks, libraries and tools, and explains when to use them.
Featured Courses
3h 0m
Introduction to ES6
Bring the biggest update to JavaScript yet into your professional skillset.
2h 9m
Building Your First Website with Bootstrap 4
Learn how to save countless hours of tweaking time by jumpstarting your projects with Bootstrap 4.
2h 25m
Creating Your First Angular 2 App
Learn how to quickly bootstrap Angular web app projects and your dev environment with a seed project!
5h 25m
Learn JavaScript Syntax and Programming Principles
Power your JavaScript code. Power the modern web.
Featured Books
8 Practical Bootstrap Projects
Build responsive, mobile-first sites with ease
Your First Week With Bootstrap
Build responsive, mobile-first sites with ease
9 Practical Node.js Projects
Level Up Your Node Knowledge
HTML5 Games: Novice to Ninja
Design and build the next indie game hit!
8 Practical Bootstrap Projects
Your First Week With Bootstrap
Latest
Ariel Elkin, Feb 07
How To Use App Center To Build, Test And Deliver iOS Apps
This tutorial walks you through how easily Microsoft's Visual Studio App Center can centralise your Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery needs.
Cormac Foster, Nov 15
Automate CI/CD and Spend More Time Writing Code
An overview of how Microsoft Visual Studio App Center can help you automate continuous integration and continuous deployment to save you time.
4 Comments
Eric Greene, Sep 07
Working with Data in React: Properties & State
Eric Greene of the Microsoft Developer Network teaches the fundamentals of working with data in React apps.
30 Comments
Craig Buckler, May 29
Best JavaScript Frameworks, Libraries and Tools to use in 2017
Craig Buckler comes up with his list of the top JavaScript frameworks, libraries and tools, and explains when to use them.
3 Comments
Eric Greene, Aug 30
Exploring React's State Propagation
Following his article on working with data in React, Eric Greene of the Microsoft Developer Network looks at state propagation in React.
2 Comments
Kurt Cagle, Jul 14
ES6 Template Literals: Techniques and Tools
Kurt Cagle of the Microsoft Developer Network explains a new JavaScript ES6 feature, template literals.
Kyle Pennell, Jul 13
ES6 Collections: Using Map, Set, WeakMap, WeakSet
MSDN's Kyle Pennell introduces the new ES6 collections Map, Set, WeakMap, WeakSet, explaining how and when to use these new data collection types.
Eric Greene, Jul 08
Getting Started with React, GraphQL and Relay (Part 1 of 2)
Eric Greene of the Microsoft Developer Network shows readers how to start developing with React, GraphQL and Relay.
1 Comment
Elias Carlston, Jul 07
Understanding ES6 Modules via Their History
Elias Carlston looks at the history behind JavaScript ES6 modules and how that has influenced module design in its current state.
Microsoft Developers, Jun 02
Level Up: Building a Brand-New Browser
Microsoft evangelists and developers talk about how they're incorporating user feedback into the future of Microsoft Edge.
1 Comment
Microsoft Developers, Jun 01
What’s Next for EdgeHTML
Microsoft evangelists and developers talk about what's next for EdgeHTML, Microsoft Edge's layout engine.
Microsoft Developers, May 31
The Web Should Just Work for Everyone: Microsoft Edge and Inclusive Design
Microsoft evangelists and developers talk about inclusive design in browser development.
1 Comment
Microsoft Developers, May 26
Building Extensions for Microsoft Edge
Microsoft evangelists and developers talk about building extensions for Microsoft Edge.
Microsoft Developers, May 25
Real-Time Communications with Microsoft Edge
Microsoft evangelists and developers talk about real-time communications with Microsoft Edge.
Microsoft Developers, May 12
Strong Authentication and the Road to FIDO
Microsoft evangelists and developers talk about authentication, Microsoft Edge, and the FIDO movement.
1 Comment
Microsoft Developers, May 11
The Cutting Edge of Browser Security
Microsoft tech evangelists and engineers talk about the Microsoft Edge, browser exploits and security.
Microsoft Developers, May 10
Using Internet-Scale Data to Guide Product Planning
Microsoft tech evangelists and engineers talk about using Internet-scale data to guide product planning.
Microsoft Developers, May 05
A Lap Around ChakraCore
Earlier this year, Microsoft open-sourced ChakraCore, the heart of the JavaScript engine that powers Microsoft Edge and the Windows 10 Universal App Platform. Today we'll walk you...
Microsoft Developers, May 04
Looking Back: One Year of Microsoft Edge
In 2015, Microsoft launched its first new browser in 20 years: Microsoft Edge. After 8 months, it's on a great trajectory but we're just getting started. Join us to learn about the...
1 Comment
Ophelie Lechat, Mar 30
Watch the Build 2016 Event, Live on SitePoint!
We're excited to bring you a live stream of Microsoft's sold-out developer event - Build 2016! Build is the annual Microsoft developer conference aimed at software and web...
Eric Greene, Feb 05
Getting Started with React: Building a Hello World Demo
Eric Green shows you how to build a "hello world" app in React.