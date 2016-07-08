Ben Dickson is a software engineer at Comelite IT Solutions. He writes about technology, business and politics across the web and on his Tech Talks blog.
Ben's articles
A Primer on Machine Learning with Python
By Ben Dickson,
Performing machine learning is fundamentally different from classic programming. Learn the basics of machine learning in this easy-to-follow introduction.
How to Protect Your Website Against SQL Injection Attacks
By Ben Dickson,
Ben Dickson covers what you need to know about SQL injection and how to protect your site against it.
4 Challenges to Consider Before Creating an IoT Device
By Ben Dickson,
Ben Dickson looks at how to face the crucial IoT challenges of connectivity, security and privacy, compatibility and data collection.
How to Prevent Replay Attacks on Your Website
By Ben Dickson,
Ben Dickson explores how to prevent replay attacks on your site via a nifty one-time token pattern.
4 Major Technical Challenges Facing IoT Developers
By Ben Dickson,
Ben Dickson discusses four major challenges presented by IoT, from privacy and security to connectivity and compatibility/longevity.