Ian Oxley has been building stuff on the Web professionally since 2004. He lives and works in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England, and often attends local user groups and meetups. He's been known to speak at them on occasion too. When he's not in front of a computer Ian can be found playing guitar, and taking photos. But not usually at the same time.
Ian's articles
Improving Web Security with the Content Security Policy
By Ian Oxley,
Ian Oxley looks at using CSP to create a whitelist of allowable resource types and locations, to prevent website injection attacks such as XXS.
Introduction to the Beacon API
By Ian Oxley,
This article introduces the Beacon API, which is used to send data to a server on page unload.
New HTML5 Attributes for Hyperlinks: download, media, and ping
By Ian Oxley,
A discussion of 3 new HTML5 attributes for hyperlinks: download, media, and ping
HTML5 Form Validation
By Ian Oxley,
A walkthrough in validating a simple booking form by using the Constraint API, and keep an eye on how you can make sure your forms stay accessible too.
Event Delegation with jQuery
By Ian Oxley,
This article explores event delegation in jQuery. The article also compares event delegation to traditional event handling.
Package Management for the Browser with Bower
By Ian Oxley,
This article introduces the Bower package management system. This article covers package installation, removal, updating, and more.
Albacore: Building .NET Applications with Rake
By Ian Oxley,
HTTP Debugging with Node and http-console
By Ian Oxley,
This article is about http-console. http-console is a Node module that gives you a command-line interface for executing HTTP commands.
Express Yourself
By Ian Oxley,
Serving Static Files with Node.js
By Ian Oxley,
In this article we’re going to look at setting up a static file server using Node.
RubySource: Looking Outside Ruby – Node.js
By Ian Oxley,
Up and Running with rbenv
By Ian Oxley,
RubySource: An Introduction to Haml
By Ian Oxley,
This article is going to introduce you to writing your HTML as Haml(XHTML Abstraction Markup Language). As such it’s not going to contain much Ruby code.