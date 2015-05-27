Push Notifications in Ionic Apps with Google Cloud Messaging
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta shows us how to create a Cordova app based on Android that integrates with the Google Cloud Messaging push notification service
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta shows us how to create a Cordova app based on Android that integrates with the Google Cloud Messaging push notification service
By Abbas Suterwala,
Abbas Suterwala shows how we can create shareable data stores amongst apps by creating a content provider in Android.
By Ada Ivanoff,
Ada Ivanoff shows 10 of her favorite resources for working with Material Design. Google's current design framework.
By Narayan Prusty,
Narayan Prusty shows how to use HealthKit with a Cordova based app, allowing users to write and read the heath data.
By Wern Ancheta,
In the final part of this short series, Wern Ancheta adds a server side component to our PhoneRTC calling app to handle client connections.
By Joyce Echessa,
Joyce Echessa demonstrates how the Android Design Support library can bring Material Design to older Android versions.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta starts a two part article on creating an app for audio calling between users with Ionic, Cordova and PhoneRTC
By Krzysztof Trzeciak,
Krzysztof Trzeciak looks at how to run node.js express apps on mobile devices.
By Jay Raj,
Jay Raj investigates 3 options for creating mobile apps without writing a line of code.
By Kerry Butters,
Kerry Butters shows us how to use Deep Linking in our apps to improve discoverability.
By Jordan Morgan,
Jordan Morgan discusses his favourite new features for developers coming in iOS9.
By Narayan Prusty,
Narayan Prusty shows us how to integrate local notifications with an Apache Cordova based mobile application.
By Cate Lawrence,
7 tips for anyone thinking of creating an app to affect social change and action.
By Jay Raj,
Jay Raj Demonstrates how to use DebugGap, a great tool for easily debugging Cordova apps.
By Pete Griffin,
We track the evolution of the smartwatch and explore what the future holds for the design of wearable screens. Could the smartwatch replace the smartphone?
By Abder-Rahman Ali,
A. Hasan looks at the increasing rise of health improvement caused by Apple Watch but wonders if this comes with a price.
By Brett Romero,
Brett Romero talks us through the steps of taking an exisiting iOS application and using by WatchKit, extending it to work on an Apple Watch.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi looks back on a rollercoaster few months for Mozilla and Firefox OS and discusses new developments, strategies and directions for the future.
By Narayan Prusty,
Narayan Prusty shows us how to integrate Facebook login functionality into a Cordova based cross platform mobile app.
By Huan Liu,
Huan Liu discusses the principles behind designing for always on watch apps that need constant access to the device hardware.
By Joyce Echessa,
Joyce Echessa shows us how to use the Android Multimedia Framework to develop a fully featured music streaming app.
By Narayan Prusty,
Narayan Prusty presents a tutorial on creating an expense manager app with Apache Cordova, showing us how to track calculations and visualise them.
By Valdio Veliu,
We have all seen Android App permissions from a user perspective but how should you implement them and why as a developer? Valdio Veliu explains more.
By Cate Lawrence,
Cate Lawrence begins a series on app development to help crime prevention. In this first post, she looks at violence prevention through apps.
By Deivi Taka,
In Deivi Taka's first post for SitePoint, he takes us on a beginners tour for developing a mobile app on the Windows Phone 8.1 platform.
By Jay Raj,
JayRaj looks at building a Native App with JavaScript Using NativeScript a cross platform framework that offers to do things a little differently.
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington looks at techniques and advice on how to create menus in your website project that are optimized for usage on mobile devices.
By Richa Jain,
After Google's recent search algorithm changes, mobile friendly design is more important than ever. Richa Jain looks at 12 tips to improve your designs.
By Cate Lawrence,
Cate Lawrence applies her personal experience of using a language learning application and looks at 6 tips for developers wishing to create their own.
By Jay Raj,
Jay Ray returns to teaching us about creating apps with the Ionic Framework, this time showing how it can help with location sharing features.