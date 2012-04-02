Abbas Suterwala
Abbas is a software engineer by profession and a passionate coder who lives every moment to the fullest. He loves open source projects and WordPress. When not chilling around with friends he's occupied with one of the following open source projects he's built: Choomantar, The Browser Counter WordPress plugin, and Google Buzz From Admin.
Abbas's articles
Internationalization for Your WordPress Theme
By Abbas Suterwala,
Are you creating a WordPress theme that you'd like to appeal to the widest possible audience? Learn how to add internationalization to your WordPress theme!
How To Write Tests For Android Development
By Abbas Suterwala,
Kotlin Techniques that Improve Your Android Code
By Abbas Suterwala,
Using ViewPager to Create a Sliding Screen UI in Android
By Abbas Suterwala,
Abbas Suterwala looks at using ViewPager in Android for creating sliding screen UIs in your apps.
Managing Multiple Sound Sources in Android with Audio Focus
By Abbas Suterwala,
Abbas Suterwala looks at managing sound from multiple apps and sources in Android with audio focus.
Sharing Functionality between Android Apps with AIDL
By Abbas Suterwala,
Abbas Suterwala looks at using AIDL for sharing functionality between Android apps and services, perfect for developers with multiple apps.
Create Your Own Content Provider in Android
By Abbas Suterwala,
Abbas Suterwala shows how we can create shareable data stores amongst apps by creating a content provider in Android.
Getting started with Connect
By Abbas Suterwala,
In this article Abbas Suterwala shows how to get started and use the Connect middleware framework in Node.js applications.
Understanding Android WebViews
By Abbas Suterwala,
Abbas Suterwala shows us how to load and interact with WebViews in Android to load external web pages or HTML that might be required in your application.
Drupal goes Social: Building a “Liking” Module in Drupal
By Abbas Suterwala,
Learn how to build an Ajax / jQuery powered "liking" module for Drupal with Abbas Suterwala!
Handling and Displaying Images in Android
By Abbas Suterwala,
Abbas Suterwala demonstrates how to use several Android ImageViews to easily display and handle images in your app.
Building a Multi-Page Wizard-like Form in Drupal
By Abbas Suterwala,
Abbas Suterwala explains how we can build and validate multi-page forms in Drupal
Understanding Drupal’s EntityFieldQuery
By Abbas Suterwala,
Abbas Suterwala explains and demonstrates the EntityFieldQuery class in Drupal, showing how to use it to fetch custom nodes and node content
Understanding Forms in Drupal
By Abbas Suterwala,
An introduction to Forms in Drupal - how to build, submit and validate them inside your modules
Building a Drupal 7 Module: Show Latest Nodes
By Abbas Suterwala,
Building a Drupal 7 module to show the latest nodes in a block.
Learning to Parse XML Data in Your Android App
By Abbas Suterwala,
With XML documents becoming a standard way to exchange data over the internet between applications, Abbas Suterwala shows how you can work effectively with them in your Android app.
Advanced Custom Menus in Drupal
By Abbas Suterwala,
In this article, you will learn advanced custom menus in Drupal, by the author Abbas Suterwala.
Build Menus in Android with Java and XML: Contextual and Popup Menus
By Abbas Suterwala,
Creating Custom Menus in Drupal
By Abbas Suterwala,
In this tutorial, you will learn how to create custom menus in Drupal.
Build Menus in Android with Java and XML: Introduction
By Abbas Suterwala,
The menus can be defined as resources in XML files, which makes it very easy for us to change the menu items if needed.
Understanding the Life Cycle of Activities in Android
By Abbas Suterwala,
An Android activity goes through several different states during its lifetime. Understanding the states and the events will help you to code your app in a more efficient, responsive way for your users.
Creating a Textblock Module in Drupal
By Abbas Suterwala,
Mastering Database Storage and Retrieval in Android
By Abbas Suterwala,
Store User Data Using Simple Text Files and APIs in Android
By Abbas Suterwala,
Android APIs provide good support for developers who want to share persistent data between two different sessions of an Android application.
Building a WordPress Plugin to Create an AJAX Contact Form
By Abbas Suterwala,
Understanding and Utilizing Threads in Android
By Abbas Suterwala,
Create a Voting Plugin for WordPress
By Abbas Suterwala,
Design Your App’s User Interface Using Basic Widgets in Android’s GUI Tooklit
By Abbas Suterwala,
How to Handle SMS in Android Development
By Abbas Suterwala,
Know Your Layouts in Android
By Abbas Suterwala,