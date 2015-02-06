Currently a math student, Jérémy is a passionate guy who is interested in many fields, particularly in the high tech world for which he covers the news everyday on some blogs, and web development which takes much of his free time. He loves learning new things and sharing his knowledge with others.
Jérémy's articles
Understanding WordPress Pages and the Pages API
By Jérémy Heleine,
Jérémy Heleine covers what WordPress pages are, how to manage pages, and provides an overview of some of the functions in the WordPress Pages API.
An Introduction to WordPress Permalinks
By Jérémy Heleine,
In this article, Jérémy Heleine provides an introduction to permalinks, so that you’ll be able to choose the best type for your WordPress site.
Mastering the WordPress Categories API
By Jérémy Heleine,
Jérémy Heleine covers various other functions that are available in the Categories API.
Quick Tip: How to Translate a WordPress Plugin Description
By Jérémy Heleine,
In this quick tip, Jérémy Heleine covers how you can translate a WordPress plugin description to make it more user friendly in any language.
Quick Tip: How to Use Shortcodes Within Widgets in WordPress
By Jérémy Heleine,
Using shortcodes in widgets is not possible by default. In this quick tip, Jérémy Heleine will show you how to enable this functionality on your site.
Exploring Responsiveness in the WordPress Theme Customizer
By Jérémy Heleine,
Jérémy Heleine will cover what the responsive view in the Theme Customiser is, why it's useful and, finally, how to use it as a developer.
How to Use the WordPress Custom Logo API
By Jérémy Heleine,
Jérémy Heleine explains the new Custom Logo feature introduced in WordPress 4.5, and demonstrates how developers can use the Custom Logo API.
6 jQuery Infinite Scrolling Demos
By Jérémy Heleine, Sam Deering,
Pagination seems too cumbersome for some and infinite scrolling is where many are headed. Here are 6 jQuery infinite scrolling demos to get you started.
Setting up Your Raspberry Pi as a Git Server
By Jérémy Heleine,
Jérémy Heleine walks through setting up a Raspberry Pi as a remote Git server that can share repositories with other computers.
Using the WordPress Theme Customizer Media Controls
By Jérémy Heleine,
Jérémy reviews media controls in the new Theme Customizer and a class that extends WP_Customize_Media_Control to allow the control of cropped images.
Building a 3D Engine with JavaScript
By Jérémy Heleine,
Learn how to create simple 3D graphics for the web without WebGL. Jérémy Heleine teaches you how to build your own 3D engine from scratch with JavaScript.
WordPress Tags Explained
By Jérémy Heleine,
Jérémy Heleine covers why WordPress tags are useful, how to add, edit and delete tags as well as how to use the default WordPress widget to display tags.
How To Develop a Package for GitHub’s Atom Code Editor
By Jérémy Heleine,
Jeremy provides a step-by-step tutorial on how an Atom package is structured, how you can create your own, and how you can publish it to the world.
Creating Amazing Projects with a $5 Raspberry Pi Computer
By Jérémy Heleine,
Jérémy Heleine introduces the Raspberry Pi, a tiny computer that can be used for all sorts of projects and for learning about computers and programming.
WordPress Plugin Updates the Right Way
By Jérémy Heleine,
Jérémy Heleine explores how developers can easily handle WordPress plugin updates the right way.
Multilingual WordPress Websites with Polylang
By Jérémy Heleine,
Jérémy Heleine introduces Polylang, a free plugin that you can use to turn your WordPress website into a fully featured multi-language platform.
How to Use Modernizr Responsibly
By Jérémy Heleine,
Jérémy Heleine explains why you should adopt a responsible approach with Modernizr and what are the benefits. He also shows how to put this into practice.
Backing up and Restoring Large WordPress Databases
By Jérémy Heleine,
Restoring a WordPress database that is big can be difficult. In this article, Jérémy Heleine discusses restoring large databases with a useful tool BigDump.
All You Need to Know About the New WordPress Site Icon API
By Jérémy Heleine,
Jérémy Heleine delves into site icons and an overview of the new WordPress Site Icon API which essentially comprises of four functions and two filters.
Building a WordPress Carousel Plugin: Part 3
By Jérémy Heleine,
Jérémy Heleine walks us though the final part of his 3 part tutorial covering building a WordPress carousel plugin.
Building a WordPress Carousel Plugin: Part 2
By Jérémy Heleine,
In part 2 of Building a WordPress Carousel Plugin, Jérémy covers how to properly link a CSS file to a web page within WordPress and style our elements.
How to List Categories in WordPress Using the Categories API
By Jérémy Heleine,
Having previously covering the basics, in this article Jérémy looks at the WordPress Categories API and how we use it to retrieve and display category data.
Building a WordPress Carousel Plugin: Part 1
By Jérémy Heleine,
In part 1 of a 3 part tutorial, Jérémy Heleine walks us through the creation of a WordPress carousel plugin using the WordPress Links Manager API.
WordPress Categories Explained
By Jérémy Heleine,
In this article, we'll explain how WordPress categories work. We also show you how you can easily add, edit and delete categories in the WordPress admin.
How to Further Master the WordPress Links Manager API
By Jérémy Heleine,
The final article in a series on the WordPress Links Manager, Jérémy Heleine demonstrates the functions contained in the WordPress Links Manager API.
Mastering the WordPress Links Manager API
By Jérémy Heleine,
In this article, Jérémy Heleine covers the WordPress Links Manager, taking a closer look into the main function of the WordPress Links Manager API.
Mastering the WordPress Links Manager
By Jérémy Heleine,
We explore the benefits of the WordPress Links Manager, which allows you to easily modify, remove or add links rather than hardcoding them in your HTML.
Debugging Mobile Websites with Firefox
By Jérémy Heleine,
Jérémy Heleine demonstrates how to use Firefox's developer tools to assist with responsive design and debugging sites on mobile devices.
Animating Text with Blast.js
By Jérémy Heleine,
Jérémy Heleine introduces the jQuery plugin Blast.js, and how it can be used to animate individual characters, words, and sentences in blocks of text.
How To Create an Awesome WordPress Page for Your Plugin
By Jérémy Heleine,
This tutorial walks you through the steps for creating an awesome WordPress.org page for your plugin, essential to help users discover your work.