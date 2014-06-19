Aldo's articles
Starting Android Development, Creating a Todo App
Are you looking to get started with Android development? Where better to start than with a time honoured ToDo app tutorial?
Streamline Android Java Code with Kotlin
Aldo Ziflaj looks at Kotlin, a Java-like language for Android development that fits right into current IDEs and offers many advantages.
Easy Windows Phone Apps with Microsoft App Studio
Aldo Ziflaj looks at Microsoft's App Studio, a handy free tool for creating basic Windows Phone apps.
3 JavaScript ORMs You Might Not Know
In this article Aldo Ziflaj introduces three JavaScript ORMs which can help you deal with complex data in your app: Bookshelf.js, Sequelize and Lovefield.
Developing in the Cloud: an Introduction
Aldo Ziflaj looks at what's involved in moving your dev environment to the cloud, reviewing the tools available and the advantages of cloud development.
The 5 Best Resources for Android Developers
Aldo Ziflaj looks at 5 useful sets of resources for Android developers, new and old.
Introduction to the MEAN Stack
Aldo Ziflaj introduces you to a stack called MEAN and show how to build a simple application using it.
Using the Codename One Designer Tool to Create Apps Visually
The Codename One Designer Tool allows developers to create fast cross platform apps semi-visually. Aldo Ziflaj takes a look.
Codename One, Cross Platform “Native” Development
Codename One allows developers to write in Java and build them into native code for various mobile platforms. Too good to be true? Aldo Ziflaj investigates.
Using Android’s Content Providers to Manage App Data
Content Providers in Android help you manage App Data through a central repository of data. Aldo Ziflaj demonstrates how to use them with a ToDo App.
5 Easy Ways to Get Started with PHP on Vagrant
Aldo Ziflaj lists five easy-to-use alternatives for your Vagrant needs. Get started using VMs for your PHP development TODAY!
Ionic Box, a Vagrant Configuration for Hybrid Mobile Apps
AldoZiflaj introduces us to a Vagrant configuration that's perfect for getting started with cross platform mobile development.
Introducing the Nashorn JavaScript Engine
This article describes the Nashorn JavaScript engine and show how it can be used to integrate Java and JavaScript.
5 of the Best Android ORMs
If you are developing an Android application, you will likely need to store data somewhere and ORMs, Aldo Ziflaj looks at five of the best to consider.
Native vs Hybrid App Development
Just getting started with mobile app development? Here's a quick overview of the two main options available to you and their advantages and disadvantages.
Firefox OS Game Development with the Ionic Framework, Part 2
Part two of our tutorial on developing a game in Firefox OS with the Ionic framework.
Firefox OS Game Development with the Ionic Framework
Firefox OS allows you to create apps with HTML and JavaScript and the same applies to games, lets create one with Ionic!
Introduction to the Firefox OS Command Line Interface
Firefox OS is a new Mobile OS increasing in popularity. To speed up app development, Aldo has created a command line interface and explains it's uses.