What Are the UX Principles Behind Ubuntu Phone?
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi looks at the UX behind the Ubuntu Phone and wonders if it's unique take will be enough to secure a place in the competitive Mobile OS world.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi looks at the UX behind the Ubuntu Phone and wonders if it's unique take will be enough to secure a place in the competitive Mobile OS world.
By Ethan Damschroder,
Ethan Damschroder looks at incorporating reading and writing NFC tags into Android apps
By Aleksander Koko,
Aleksander Koko takes a look at Alcatraz, the missing plugin manager for Xcode.
By Charles Costa,
Charles Costa looks at the user experience and ethical issues behind programming the coming wave of self-driving cars.
By Michele Tameni,
Michele Tameni looks at common techniques for displaying data in Sailfish OS using Lists and Grids.
By Deivi Taka,
Deivi Taka looks at adding maps and geolocation functionality to Windows Phone Apps.
By Mohammed Safwat,
In the final part of a short series, Mohammed Safwat looks at three options for sharing data between WatchKit Extensions and parent iOS Apps.
By Joyce Echessa,
Joyce Echessa looks at using Google Play services for recognising user location and activity in apps.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi looks at Mozilla's recent broadening of Firefox OS into smart TVs, looking at design principles and starting with development for the platform.
By Cate Lawrence,
Cate Lawrence looks at 6 ideas for those creating or thinking of creating wearables in todays most hyped but misunderstood tech market.
By Aldo Ziflaj,
Aldo Ziflaj looks at Kotlin, a Java-like language for Android development that fits right into current IDEs and offers many advantages.
By Abbas Suterwala,
Abbas Suterwala looks at using AIDL for sharing functionality between Android apps and services, perfect for developers with multiple apps.
By Narayan Prusty,
Narayan Prusty looks at the plugins and APIs available for storing local data in a Cordova App and creates an application to demonstrate.
By Cate Lawrence,
Cate Lawrence tackles the subject of wearables for women and wonders if the new wave of devices will finally unite creators and consumers.
By Aldo Ziflaj,
Aldo Ziflaj looks at Microsoft's App Studio, a handy free tool for creating basic Windows Phone apps.
By Michele Tameni,
Michele Tameni looks at the recent changes that Sailfish OS 2.0 will bring to the platform.
By Valdio Veliu,
Valdio Veliu looks at how to use common gestures in android applications and how to create your own custom touch events when needed.
By Patrick Haralabidis,
Patrick Haralabidis takes a deep initial dive into coding for Apple's new TVOS SDK and looks forward to coding for the big screen.
By Mohammed Safwat,
Mohammed Safwat starts a two part tutorial on comparing the methods for communicating between a WatchKit extension and its host iOS app.
By Jay Raj,
Jay Raj looks at using PouchDB and the Ionic framework to synchronize local app data with remote central databases.
By Deivi Taka,
Deivi Taka looks at how XAML controls in Visual Studio can help beginner programmers create Windows Phone apps.
By Abder-Rahman Ali,
Abder Hasan looks at the growing world of mobile electronic health records and looks at the future for doctors and patients.
By Thomas Greco,
Thomas Greco looks at the recent changes to Firebase and wonders if it's new offline support now makes it an ideal mobile data store.
By Narayan Prusty,
People are often sceptical about QR Codes, but they are useful for simple information exchange. Narayan Prusty shows how to scan them in a Cordova app.
By Yaphi Berhanu,
Yaphi Berhanu lists 5 responsive design pitfalls and offers suggestions on how to avoid them.
By Joyce Echessa,
Joyce Echessa shows how to use the face detection features of the Google Play Services library for detecting faces and facial features in images and video.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi looks at the new features coming in Firefox OS 2.5 for developers and hopes they will tempt more developers to the platform.
By Michele Tameni,
Michele Tameni demonstrates how to program the Intel Edison to easily create powerful IoT applications.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta shows us how to create a video calling app for Android with Crosswalk and PeerJS.
By Aldo Ziflaj,
Aldo Ziflaj looks at 5 useful sets of resources for Android developers, new and old.