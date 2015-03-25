How to Create a Password Manager App with Cordova

A password manager is an application that’s used to store and organize passwords. Passwords are encrypted and stored using a master password as an encryption key. Passwords are decrypted using the same master password.

In this tutorial I will show how to create a password manager app using Cordova. We will use jQuery Mobile for UI and CryptoJS for encrypting passwords.

To give you an idea of what we’re working towards, here’s a video preview and the final code can be found on GitHub here.

Starting

In the starting template we need to include jQuery, jQuery mobile and CryptoJS. I wont cover installing and creating a Cordova Application here, if you haven’t done this before, read the getting started guide. Give the Application an appropriate name and add the platforms you want to support. You will find instructions in how to build and run the application on the same page. We are using Cordova’s Notification plugin in this tutorial, you will need to add that, find instructions here.

Inside the index.html file, add the following JavaScript and CSS:

<style> @-ms-viewport { width: 100vw ; zoom: 100% ; } @viewport { width: 100vw ; zoom: 100% ; } @-ms-viewport { user-zoom: fixed ; } @viewport { user-zoom: fixed ; } </style> <link rel="stylesheet" href="http://code.jquery.com/mobile/1.4.5/jquery.mobile-1.4.5.min.css"> <script src="http://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.11.2.min.js"></script> <script src="http://code.jquery.com/mobile/1.4.5/jquery.mobile-1.4.5.min.js"></script> <script src="http://crypto-js.googlecode.com/svn/tags/3.1.2/build/rollups/aes.js"></script>

Creating the Access Screen

The Access page will be the first page displayed when a user opens the app. On the access page we need to display a form for the user to enter the master password.

Here is the code for the access screen, add it to index.html , inside the body tags.

<div data-role="page" id="pageone"> <div data-role="header"> <h1>Access</h1> </div> <div data-role="main" class="ui-content"> <p style="text-align: center">Enter Master Password</p> <input type="password" id="master_password" /> <a target="_blank" href="javascript:store_master_password()" style="text-decoration: none"><button>Submit</button></a> </div> </div>

We a user clicks on the submit button the master password is stored in a variable so that we can later use it as key for encryption and decryption.

Here is the code for the store_master_password function which stores the master password, add this into js/index.js .

var master_password = ""; $(document).on("pageshow","#pageone",function(){ master_password = ""; }); function store_master_password() { master_password = document.getElementById("master_password").value; if(master_password == "") { navigator.notification.alert("Please enter master password"); return; } $.mobile.changePage($("#pagetwo"), "slide", true, true); }

Once the master password is stored we move the user to the home page (code below).

We clear the stored master password every time this page loads so that we can build logout functionality later.

Here is how the access screen should look:

Creating Home Screen

The user is taken to the home page after the master password is stored successfully.

In our home screen we will display two buttons, an add new password button and show passwords button.

Here is the code for the home page, add this to index.html :

<div data-role="page" id="pagetwo"> <div data-role="header"> <h1>Home</h1> <a target="_blank" href="#pageone" class="ui-btn ui-btn-right ui-icon-action ui-btn-icon-right">Logout</a> </div> <div data-role="main" class="ui-content"> <a target="_blank" href="#pagethree" style="text-decoration: none"><button>Add New Password</button></a> <a target="_blank" href="javascript:display_list();" style="text-decoration: none"><button>Show Password List</button></a> </div> </div>

Depending on which button was pressed, the user is taken to the respective page. We have a log out button on top right which takes the user to the access page.

When a user presses “Show Password List” we need to retrieve the encrypted passwords from local storage, decrypt them and then construct the HTML list to display them.

Here is the implementation for the display_list function, add this to js/index.js :

function populate_list() { var list = ""; for(var key in localStorage) { list = list + "<li><a target="_blank" href='javascript:name_password(\"" + key + "\")'>" + key + "</a></li>"; } document.getElementById("ul_list").innerHTML = list; } function display_list() { populate_list(); $.mobile.changePage($("#pagefour"), "slide", true, true); }

Here is how the home page should look:

Creating the Add Password Page

A user is taken to the add password page when they click the add password button on the home page.

On our add password page we need to display two text fields to take a password and name as input and a button for submitting the values.

Here is the code for the add password page, add this to index.html :

<div data-role="page" id="pagethree"> <div data-role="header"> <a target="_blank" href="#pagetwo" class="ui-btn ui-icon-home ui-btn-icon-left">Home</a> <h1>Add</h1> <a target="_blank" href="#pageone" class="ui-btn ui-btn-right ui-icon-action ui-btn-icon-right">Logout</a> </div> <div data-role="main" class="ui-content"> <input type="text" placeholder="Facebook" id="new_name" /> <input type="text" placeholder="Password" id="new_password" /> <input type="submit" placeholder="Add to List" onclick="new_entry();" value="Submit" /> </div> </div>

When user clicks the submit button we run the new_entry JavaScript function. This function is responsible for encrypting and storing password.

Here is the new_entry function, add this to js/index.js :

function new_entry() { var name = document.getElementById("new_name").value; var password = document.getElementById("new_password").value; if(name == "" || password == "") { navigator.notification.alert("Name and Password are Required"); return; } var options = { mode: CryptoJS.mode.CBC, padding: CryptoJS.pad.Pkcs7 }; var encrypted_password = CryptoJS.AES.encrypt(password, master_password, options); localStorage.setItem(name, encrypted_password); populate_list(); $.mobile.changePage($("#pagefour"), "slide", true, true); }

We are using AES symmetric encryption for encrypting passwords. It requires the master password as a key. We are storing the encrypted passwords in HTML5 local storage.

Here is how the add password page looks:

Create the Password List Page

A user is taken to the password list page when they click on the “Show Password List” button on the home page.

On this page we will display a list of the stored passwords. When a user clicks on an item we show the password associated with it.

Here is the code for the password list page, add it to index.html :

<div data-role="page" id="pagefour"> <div data-role="header"> <a target="_blank" href="#pagetwo" class="ui-btn ui-icon-home ui-btn-icon-left">Home</a> <h1>List</h1> <a target="_blank" href="#pageone" class="ui-btn ui-btn-right ui-icon-action ui-btn-icon-right">Logout</a> </div> <div data-role="main" class="ui-content"> <form class="ui-filterable"> <input id="myFilter" data-type="search"> </form> <ul id="ul_list" data-role="listview" data-filter="true" data-input="#myFilter" data-inset="true"> </ul> </div> </div>

When a user clicks on a list item we execute the name_password function which decrypts the password associated with that name and shows it in an alert box.

Here is the implementation of the name_password function, add it to js/index.js :

function name_password(name) { var options = { mode: CryptoJS.mode.CBC, padding: CryptoJS.pad.Pkcs7 }; var decrypted_password = CryptoJS.AES.decrypt(localStorage.getItem(name), master_password, options); navigator.notification.alert("Password is: " + decrypted_password.toString(CryptoJS.enc.Utf8)); }

We also want to refresh the list UI on the page whenever it is loaded. Here is the code for that, add it to js/index.js .

$(document).on("pageshow","#pagefour",function(){ // When entering pagetwo $("#ul_list").listview("refresh"); });

Final Thoughts

Currently we have a functional, but basic App that can be deployed easily to multiple platforms. Some next steps to try are storing passwords server side, syncing passwords to the cloud and copying passwords. Let me know your experiences trying this tutorial and ideas for expanding it.