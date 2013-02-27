Annarita Tranfici
I have a Bachelor's degree in European languages, cultures, and literature from the University of Naples. I'm passionate about graphics and web design, and for several years I've been working on projects and designs for many companies. I'm a writer for the Audero User Group; my specialties are HTML, CSS, Web Design, and Adobe Photoshop.
Annarita's articles
5 Great Services To Optimize Your Mobile Apps
By Annarita Tranfici,
Annarita Tranfici looks at 5 services to help you optimize your mobile apps based on how users are actually using them.
Improving Responsive Images with the Picture Element
By Annarita Tranfici,
Annarita Tranfici discusses the new picture element, that aims to simplify and consolidate responsive images.
Breaking Bad Habits: Ineffective UX Patterns
By Annarita Tranfici,
Einstein described insanity as doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. Arguably bad UX patterns are a type of insanity.
Rethinking Icon and Logo Design for the Responsive Web
By Annarita Tranfici,
With the multitude of devices, we no longer have complete control over how icons will look. Annarita Tranfici looks at solutions to tackle this challenge.
3 Ways to Combine Text and Images
By Annarita Tranfici,
Text and images each has its own strengths, but often work most effectively when combined. Annarita has some easy wins to focus on.
Designing Interfaces for Cross Device Use
By Annarita Tranfici,
Increasingly, users are frequently using multiple devices at once. How do we design a great experience for this?
What I’ve Learned as a Freelance Web Designer
By Annarita Tranfici,
Annarita runs us through a few things that she has learned over the years as a freelance web designer.
5 Mobile Design Patterns for a Successful App
By Annarita Tranfici,
Annarita Tranfici shows us 5 mobile design patterns to make the UX in our apps truly successful.
3 Tips To Make Your Application Feel Faster
By Annarita Tranfici,
Great magicians use the 'art of misdirection' to control their audience's perception of reality. We can do the same with our UX.
3 Old and Outdated UX Patterns (And How to Fix Them)
By Annarita Tranfici,
When you find something that works, it's easy to keep doing it day after day without seriously wondering if it's still the best approach.
5 Examples of Patterns for Mobile Navigation Menus
By Annarita Tranfici,
You cannot create a good user experience without functional navigation. Annarita Tranfici looks at some of the patterns that can be utilised to create one.
3 Tips to Make Your Apps Less Annoying
By Annarita Tranfici,
There are so many other places your users could be instead of using your app, so why do we insist on annoying them so much?
Neuro Web Design: How to Make Webs and Influence People
By Annarita Tranfici,
In the second part of her series, Annarita looks at how Neuro Web Design can make genuine changes to user behavior on out websites.
Neurology & User Behavior: What We Know
By Annarita Tranfici,
We all like to think we're wise, deep thinkers when it comes to decision making. Annarita peeks into the brains behind the user behaviour we see.
The Evolution of the “Hamburger Icon Pattern”
By Annarita Tranfici,
Why did the 'Hamburger' become the common design pattern for mobile menus? We discuss why sometimes just because everyone is doing it doesn't make it right.
How to Create Photo-filled Text with Photoshop
By Annarita Tranfici,
Photographic lettering designs aren't new, but they can give your design a fresh edge. Annarita makes graphical text with Photoshop.
Creating a Vintage Television using BEM, CSS3, and JavaScript
By Annarita Tranfici,
Annarita Tranfici describes how she created a functioning vintage TV using BEM methodology, some CSS3, and a little bit of JavaScript.
Adobe Illustrator: Exploiting the Transform Effect
By Annarita Tranfici,
Illustrator's transform effect is often looked upon as a curiosity -- if it isn't outright ignored. Annarita shows you how to tap its power and versatility.
Responsive Images, Part 1: Using srcset
By Annarita Tranfici,
Discovering Pure: Basic Examples
By Annarita Tranfici,
Examples of Mobile Design: Anti-Patterns
By Annarita Tranfici,
Examples of Mobile Design Pattern: Part 2
By Annarita Tranfici,
Examples of Mobile Design Patterns
By Annarita Tranfici,
In this article, we'll talk about examples of Mobile Design Patterns, by author Annarita Trancifi.
Build a Responsive, Mobile-Friendly Website from Scratch: Getting Mobile
By Annarita Tranfici,
Build a Responsive, Mobile-Friendly Website from Scratch: Responsive Rules
By Annarita Tranfici,
In this fifth part of Annarita Tranfici's series, we see which rules to apply to render our website responsive and to assure a good performance on tablets.
Build a Responsive, Mobile-Friendly Website: CSS
By Annarita Tranfici,
Build a Responsive, Mobile-Friendly Website From Scratch: CSS stylesheet
Build a Responsive, Mobile-Friendly Website From Scratch: Semantic HTML
By Annarita Tranfici,
Build a Responsive, Mobile-Friendly Website From Scratch: Design a Mockup
By Annarita Tranfici,
Build a Responsive, Mobile-Friendly Website From Scratch: Introduction
By Annarita Tranfici,
Understanding Responsive Web Design: Responsive Imagery
By Annarita Tranfici,