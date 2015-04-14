Donald's articles
Quick Tip: Installing the Android SDK
Mobile
By Donald Dragoti,
There are many ways to install the Android SDK depending on how you want to develop your apps. Donald Dragoti rounds up the options.
Vivaldi, Your Next Browser?
Web
By Donald Dragoti,
Donald Dragoti looks at some of the special features of the new Vivaldi browser, and why you might consider making the switch.
An Introduction to Android Accessibility Features
Mobile
By Donald Dragoti,
Donald Dragoti demonstrates how to use some of Android's accessibility features to make your apps usable by everyone.
Device Detection for Apps with WURFL.js
Mobile
By Donald Dragoti,
Donald Dragoti looks at detecting device and browser capabilities to optimize your responsive web designs with wurfl.js.