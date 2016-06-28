10 Free UI Kits for Android Nougat and iOS 10
By Ada Ivanoff,
Ada Ivanoff shows 10 of her favorite Free UI Templates for Android Lollipop and iOS 8 application design.
By Valdio Veliu,
Valdio Veliu shows how to animate that most popular of components in Google's Material Design, the Floating Action Bar.
By Theodhor Pandeli,
Theodhor Pandeli looks at using the Google+ API in an Android app to provide authentication and social sharing features.
By Charles Muzonzini, Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti highlights 5 tips and tricks he has gathered from his development work with the Ionic framework.
By Valdio Veliu,
Valdio Veliu looks at the RecyclerView in Android, perfect for handling long lists of data efficiently.
By Joyce Echessa,
Joyce Echessa shows how to use the YouTube API to embed video into an Adroid App.
By Theodhor Pandeli,
Theodhor Pandeli looks at how the Crashlytics library, a part of Twitter's Fabric, can help identify common crashes in an Android app.
By Theodhor Pandeli,
Theodhor Pandeli covers Retrofit, an HTTP client Library from Square that helps Android and Java developers make network calls easier and quicker
By Valdio Veliu,
Valdio Veliu looks at Volley, Google's standard library for network requests that takes care of a lot of the hard work for you.
By Theodhor Pandeli,
In Theodhor Pandeli's first post for SitePoint, he looks at integrating the Facebook API into Android apps for login, profile information and posting.
By Joyce Echessa,
With Parse shutting in January 2017, Joyce Echessa looks at alternatives, such as using Firebase as a cloud backend for your Android app.
By Deivi Taka,
Deivi Taka looks at how to secure your Android apps with the Marshmallow Fingerprint API.
By Abbas Suterwala,
Abbas Suterwala looks at using ViewPager in Android for creating sliding screen UIs in your apps.
By Annarita Tranfici,
Annarita Tranfici looks at 5 services to help you optimize your mobile apps based on how users are actually using them.
By Wern Ancheta,
React Native is a great framework for building cross platform apps, and Wern Ancheta looks at adding user analytics with Keen.io and Segment.io
By Valdio Veliu,
Valdio Veliu presents an in-depth and step by step guide to building your very own Android audio player app.
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington looks at Android Parcelable, a fundamental building block for transferring data between activities in your Apps.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta shows how to to communicate with bluetooth low energy devices in a Cordova-based app.
By Ayomide Aregbede,
Ayomide Aregbede creates a real-time app for chatting between users, making use of React Native and Pusher
By Theodhor Pandeli,
Theodhor Pandeli looks at simplifying image loading in Android with the Picasso library from Square.
By Valdio Veliu,
Valdio Veliu looks at Android Butter knife, a great tool for optimizing and tidying your Android codeso you can focus on important logic.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta uses React Native and the Microsoft face API to create a face recognition app.
By Deivi Taka,
Deivi Taka takes a look at developing push notifications for iOS 10, what's new and how to take advantage of these features.
By Jay Raj,
Jay Raj looks at authenticating users via OAuth with a Cordova and Ionic based app.
By Sajjad Ashraf,
Sajjad Ashraf looks at accessing native platform APIs by creating custom React Native modules
By Ivan Dimov,
In this tutorial, Ivan Dimov shows you how to create a custom in-app browser with the ThemeableBrowser PhoneGap plugin.
By Simon Codrington,
In this Android Wear tutorial, Simon Codrington shows how to co connect to web services and load data to a wearable.
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks at the Proto Android App from relayr for rapid IoT development with SDKs available in many popular programming languages.
By Wern Ancheta,
Horizon is a scalable backend perfect for JavaScript and cross-platform mobile apps, in this tutorial Wern Ancheta creates a multiplayer game to show why.
By Travis O'Brien,
Interactivity is crucial in cross-platform games and in this tutorial Travis O'Brien covers handling player input with LibGDX.