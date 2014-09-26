Once upon a time, Richa was a savvy techie & manager, in the semiconductor software industry. After her miraculous escape and recovery, she now works from her garden, creating websites, writing about technology, business & entrepreneurship; and helping others escape the cubicle lifestyle.
Richa's articles
CoDesign Tools: Is it Time to Switch?
By Richa Jain,
'Codesign tools' is the name being given to a new generation of visual web design tools. Are they a genuine option? Richa makes her call.
When Less is More – Why Minimalism STILL Rules the Web
By Richa Jain,
Forget UX. How to Focus on Conversion Centered Design
By Richa Jain,
No matter how great your user experience is, a site that dies with happy users but no revenue, still dies. Richa focuses on conversion centered design.
Why Good Web Design Doesn’t Cost $50
By Richa Jain,
"My son made a web page at school - why should web design cost so much?". If this question sounds familiar, Richa can help with your reply.
How Mobile Friendly Is Your Design? 12 Tips to Follow
By Richa Jain,
After Google's recent search algorithm changes, mobile friendly design is more important than ever. Richa Jain looks at 12 tips to improve your designs.
Understanding the Mobile User
By Richa Jain,
Richa Jain looks at how understanding mobile users and the way they access the internet has presented new opportunities and challenges to designers.
How to Charge for Design Work
By Richa Jain,
Learn how to charge for design work in SitePoint's guide to pricing for freelance designers.
The SitePoint Guide to Personal Branding
By Richa Jain,
Are you sick of selling yourself to clients? Invest in personal branding, and you won't have to do that anymore.
Creating a Brand Identity: Must-Ask Questions Before Starting
By Richa Jain,
“That doesn’t look right”. How do you avoid awkward client conversations when creating a brand identity? Richa has 20 critical questions you need to ask.
7 Best Practices for Designing a Mobile User Experience
By Richa Jain,
Richa Jain discusses 7 of her favourite tips for designing a mobile user experience to give your mobile users an optimized experience with your site.
The Web Designer’s Guide To Programming
By Richa Jain,
For designers, coding shouldn't be about computers – it should be about creative control. Are you willing to let others paint your masterpiece?
Beyond Media Queries — It’s Time to Get Elemental
By Richa Jain,
Richa Jain discusses why we might have jumped on the bandwagon of Media Queries too quickly, not recognizing the real solution to cross-device layouts.
10 Important Questions to Ask About Your Next Website Project
By Richa Jain,
Are you ready to launch your latest website? Richa Jain walks us through 10 important questions that she uses before signing off on any website project.
Start Managing Leads, Clients and Projects From Your Inbox
By Richa Jain,
When Richa Jain started freelancing, she became overwhelmed. Then Richa found Streak. Get ready to say goodbye to freelancer stress!
6 Strategies for Freelancers to Take on Creative Agencies
By Richa Jain,
Richa Jain runs us through tactics freelancers can use to go up against the big agencies and win. You've got to be nimble and you've got to show passion.
Infographic: The Client’s Guide to Creating a Website
By Richa Jain,
Richa Jain condenses her knowledge of how websites are built into a simple infographic, designed to be shared with clients.
How to Decide Your Mobile Web Strategy
By Richa Jain,
Richa Jain highlights some of the major differences between desktop and mobile design and approaches on how to solve them.
Making a Case for Mobile First Designs
By Richa Jain,
Richa Jain looks at the data and presents some solid reasons why you should consider changing your desktop-first approach to development and design.
The Client’s Guide to What it Actually Takes to Create a Website
By Richa Jain,
If you've ever wondered why your website development takes so long, this guide from Richa Jain to what it actually takes to create a website should help.
12 Essential Responsive Design Tools
By Richa Jain,
Richa Jain describes 12 tools you can use to improve and ease the workflow of your responsive designs.
And You Thought Responsive Text Was Just a Fad?
By Richa Jain,
Richa Jain discusses the importance of responsive text and looks at some tools and techniques that can be used to ensure text content is responsive.