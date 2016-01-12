PatCat is the founder of Dev Diner, a site that explores developing for emerging tech such as virtual and augmented reality, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and wearables. He is a SitePoint contributing editor for emerging tech, an instructor at SitePoint Premium and O'Reilly, a Meta Pioneer and freelance developer who loves every opportunity to tinker with something new in a tech demo.
Patrick's articles
Create an Automated Scoreboard that Senses Your Score with a Raspberry Pi
Create a basketball scoreboard that automatically senses your score, using a Raspberry Pi 3, Node.js and Javascript.
How to Take JavaScript Beyond the Web in 2019
We take a forward-facing look at all the potential JavaScript has beyond the web in 2019.
Where to Start Learning Emerging Tech
Emerging technology has reached new heights as we enter 2019 - VR/AR, machine learning, robotics, the Internet of Things. Here's how to get your start.
An Introduction to NodeBots
Patrick Catanzariti explains NodeBots and how JavaScript developers can get started building their very own JS powered robot.
How to Connect Your Api.ai Assistant to the IoT
Patrick Catanzariti explores how to connect an Api.ai assistant to Jawbone Up's API via a Node.js server as an example of IoT connectivity.
How to Build Your Own AI Assistant Using Api.ai
Patrick Catanzariti looks at how to build a smart personal assistant using Api.ai's artificial intelligence and natural processing SDKs.
5 Ionic Framework App Development Tips and Tricks
Patrick Catanzariti highlights 5 tips and tricks he has gathered from his development work with the Ionic framework.
Five Simple Ways to Build Artificial Intelligence in 2017
Patrick Catanzariti looks at APIs and services which enable artificial intelligence capable of everything from personal assistants to image recognition.
There Are More Virtual Reality Headsets Than You Realize!
Patrick Catanzariti provides a guide to how many virtual reality headsets are already available today and how many more are on their way!
Forecasting the Weather with Your Raspberry Pi and Bluemix
Patrick Catanzariti looks at how to pair up IBM's Weather Company service with Node-RED and IBM Bluemix on a Raspberry Pi.
Front-End Development in an Internet of Things World
Patrick Catanzariti looks at how the Internet of Things may affect front-end web development in the coming years and how to plan ahead.
Setting up a Home VPN Server Using Your Raspberry Pi
Patrick Catanzariti covers how to set up a VPN for your network using a Raspberry Pi and an OpenVPN installer called PiVPN.
Tracking GPS data with the Tessel 2
Patrick Catanzariti looks at how to use the Tessel 2, paired with a GPS module and Google Maps, to display a heatmap of your Tessel 2's location.
Teaching Your Raspberry Pi to Speak with IBM Watson
Patrick Catanzariti explores how to pair up IBM Watson's Text to Speech service with Node-RED and IBM Bluemix on a Raspberry Pi.
Connecting a Raspberry Pi to IBM Watson, Bluemix and Node-RED
A guide to connecting up a Raspberry Pi to various services and platforms including the IBM Watson IoT Platform, IBM Bluemix and Node-RED.
Tessel 2: Pairing JavaScript and the Internet of Things with Ease
Patrick Catanzariti shows how to pair and run a simple JavaScript powered app on the Tessel 2 microcontroller.
Embedding Virtual Reality Across the Web with VR Views
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to use Google's new VR Views to embed VR content on your website.
A-Frame: The Easiest Way to Bring VR to the Web Today
Patrick Catanzariti explores the basics of A-Frame, a WebVR framework that is simplifying how to build VR for the web using custom HTML components.
Build Virtual Reality in VR with Primrose and WebVR
Patrick Catanzariti looks at the possibilities of Primrose, a WebVR development framework for productivity applications with a focus on live coding in VR.
What in the World Is a Reticle? Exploring the Cardboard Unity SDK
An explanation of the new reticle in the Cardboard v0.6 Unity SDK, how it can be customized and used.
How to Export and Submit Your Meta App
Patrick Catanzariti looks at the Meta augmented reality app exporting and submission process for Meta Pioneers.
What the Meta 2 Means for Augmented Reality Developers
Patrick Catanzariti explores the latest Meta 2 augmented reality headset announcement from an augmented reality developer perspective.
How to Empower the Amazon Echo with IFTTT
Patrick Catanzariti explores pairing the Amazon Echo with IFTTT recipes. He looks at triggering LIFX lights, SMS, email and Google Spreadsheets.
Getting Started with Augmented Reality and Meta
Patrick Catanzariti explains the basics of putting together a Meta augmented reality project in Unity.
Getting Started with Microservices Using Syncano’s Codeboxes
Patrick Catanzariti takes a close look at Syncano Codeboxes, how to make and run them in Syncano, and how to connect them to external APIs.
Empowering Your Api.ai Assistant with Entities
Patrick Catanzariti explores the concept of custom Api.ai entities and how these can be used to customize your personal assistant.
How to Make Your Web App Smarter with Image Recognition
Patrick Catanzariti shows how you can add deep learning image recognition to your web apps using Clarifai and Node.js.
Customizing Your Api.ai Assistant with Intent and Context
Patrick Catanzariti looks at extending the functionality of a personal assistant in Api.ai using custom intents and contexts.
It’s Time to Rethink Vendor Prefixes in CSS
Patrick Catanzariti takes a look at Firefox and Edge's recent move to adopt various WebKit vendor prefixes and what it means for developers.
How to Build a Daily Affirmations SMS Service with Stripe & Syncano
Patrick Catanzariti shows you how to create a daily affirmations SMS service using Syncano and Stripe.