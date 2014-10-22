I'm a (full-stack) web and app developer with more than 5 years' experience programming for the web using HTML, CSS, Sass, JavaScript, and PHP. I'm an expert of JavaScript and HTML5 APIs but my interests include web security, accessibility, performance, and SEO. I'm also a regular writer for several networks, speaker, and author of the books jQuery in Action, third edition and Instant jQuery Selectors.
Aurelio's articles
How to Use jQuery’s ajax() Function for Asynchronous HTTP Requests
Aurelio De Rosa
Learn how to use $.ajax(), the most powerful jQuery Ajax function, to perform asynchronous HTTP requests.
ES6 in Action: let and const
Aurelio De Rosa
Aurelio introduces let and const, two new ES6 keywords for defining variables, showing examples of how they work and how they differ from the var keyword.
ES6 in Action: New Array.* and Array.prototype.* Methods
Aurelio De Rosa
Aurelio introduces ES6 methods that work with arrays — Array.* and Array.prototype.* — showing examples of them in action and listing available polyfills.
ES6 in Action: New String Methods — String.prototype.*
Aurelio De Rosa
Aurelio introduces the new ES6 methods that work with strings — String.prototype.* — showing examples of them in action and listing available polyfills.
ES6 in Action: New Number Methods
Aurelio De Rosa
Aurelio introduces the new and improved ES6 number methods and constants, along with practical examples of how each works, and fallbacks for older browsers.
How to Implement Internationalization (i18n) in JavaScript
Aurelio De Rosa
Aurelio De Rosa demonstrates the internationalization (i18n) & localization (l10n) of calendars, dates & currencies in JavaScript, using jQuery Globalize.
An Introduction to jQuery’s Deferred Objects
Aurelio De Rosa
Aurelio De Rosa shows how jQuery Deferred objects help us escape "callback hell" and discusses the different implementations in jQuery 1.x/2.x and jQuery 3
Building a Mobile JavaScript Powered Audio Player
Aurelio De Rosa
Aurelio De Rosa continues his addiction to JavaScript by showing us how to make a mobile audio player that reacts to battery and light levels.
Creating a Simple Audio Player with SoundManager 2
Aurelio De Rosa
Aurelio De Rosa covers SoundManager 2, a library that makes it easier to play audio using JavaScript. The article also offers a complete demo to play with.
Isomorphic JavaScript Applications — the Future of the Web?
Aurelio De Rosa
Isomorphic JavaScript applications are the future of the web. In this article Aurelio De Rosa examines the advantages they bring and the pitfalls to avoid.
3 JavaScript Libraries to Keep an Eye on in 2015
Aurelio De Rosa
Aurelio takes a look at three of the most exciting and useful JavaScript libraries — React.js, Meteor and Rendr.
Creating an Image Gallery with the Flickr API — Style and Logic
Aurelio De Rosa
Aurelio De Rosa finishes his guide to creating a functional, simple image gallery using the Flickr API, focusing on the style and logic of the service
Creating an Image Gallery with the Flickr API — Requirements and Markup
Aurelio De Rosa
Aurelio De Rosa explains how to set up an image gallery service using the Flickr API, starting with the basics — the requirements and markup
5 Mistakes Job Candidates Make
Aurelio De Rosa
So, you've done well enough to make it to the interview stage, don't blow it now! Aurelio covers 5 mistakes for job candidates to avoid.
5 Mistakes Job Interviewers Make
Aurelio De Rosa
Don't risk missing the perfect candidate by making one of these mistakes. Aurelio De Rosa runs us through common areas where interviewers can go wrong.
Auto-filling Forms with jQuery and the Web Storage API
Aurelio De Rosa
This article shows how jQuery and the Web Storage API can be used to auto populate form data based on historic data.
What’s New in QUnit 1.16
Aurelio De Rosa
This article looks at changes to QUnit in the 1.16 release.
Creating Beautiful Charts with Chart.js
Aurelio De Rosa
This article explores the Chart.js library, which, as the name suggests, is used to create charts.
How to Accessibly Rotate Contents with jQuery
Aurelio De Rosa
This article looks at the often overlooked aspect of accessibility. This article uses content, rotated using jQuery, as an example.
Sorting Tables with Tablesorter
Aurelio De Rosa
This article describes the Tablesorter jQuery plugin that is used to sort tabular data.
Creating Nice Alerts with sweetAlert
Aurelio De Rosa
This article introduces sweetAlert, a library used for creating elegant alert messages.
Video: Introduction to Grunt
Aurelio De Rosa
This is a Learnable course covering Grunt, a task runner for JavaScript applications.
10 Typical HTML Interview Exercises
Aurelio De Rosa
Aurelio De Rosa helps you brush up on your HTML skills by presenting 10 problems you might be asked to explain in a front-end developer job interview.
Revealing Elements with scrollReveal.js
Aurelio De Rosa
This article explains how to use the simple scrollReveal.js library.
Experimenting with the Web Speech API
Aurelio De Rosa
This article creates a simple application that uses the Web Speech API to create an interactive form.
5 Obsolete Features in HTML5
Aurelio De Rosa
Aurelio De Rosa offers a description of 5 elements we used to be encouraged to use in HTML5, but are not not part of the spec, made obsolete.
An Introduction to Parallax Scrolling Using Stellar.js
Aurelio De Rosa
This article discusses Stellar.js, a jQuery plugin used to implement parallax scrolling.
The Screen Orientation API Reloaded
Aurelio De Rosa
This article revisits the Screen Orientation API, which has recently undergone a number of breaking changes.
Preparing for ECMAScript 6: New Function Syntax
Aurelio De Rosa
This article looks at the new function syntax offered in ECMAScript 6. This includes arrow functions, parameter default values, and the rest parameter.
Saving Bandwidth on Slow Connections with Saveba.js
Aurelio De Rosa
This article explores an experimental library named Saveba.js, which is used to save bandwidth on slow connections.