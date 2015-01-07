Rico's articles
Using C and C++ in an iOS App with Objective-C++
By Rico Zuñiga,
After covering using C and C++ in Android Apps, Rico Zuñiga now looks at using the languages in iOS apps with Objective-C++
Using C and C++ Code in an Android App with the NDK
By Rico Zuñiga,
The Android NDK allows developers to use C and C++ code in their apps and Rico Zuñiga walks us through the advantages, disadvantages and usage.
Create a Tetromino Puzzle Game Using Swift – Final Steps
By Rico Zuñiga,
Rico Zuniga finishes our four part tutorial on game programming with Swift, adding final polish to the game.
Create a Tetromino Puzzle Game Using Swift – Gameplay
By Rico Zuñiga,
In part three of our tutorial on creating a game in Swift, Rico Zuniga shows how to create interactions and basic gameplay.
Create a Tetromino Puzzle Game Using Swift – Drawing Object
By Rico Zuñiga,
In Part 2 of our tutorial on creating a game with Swift, Rico Zuniga looks at drawing objects to the screen.
Create a Tetromino Puzzle Game Using Swift – Getting Started
By Rico Zuñiga,
Rico Zuñiga begins a thorough tutorial on creating a game with Swift, Apple's new Programming Language.