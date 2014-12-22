Check out my FREE eBook How I Became Productive: 12 Proven Factors to Productivity.
Abder-Rahman's articles
Quick Tip: Understanding the Yield Keyword in Python
By Abder-Rahman Ali,
Abder-Rahman explores uses of "yield" in Python, such as resuming execution where a function exited, iterating over a sequence, and working with iterables.
Ruby on Medicine: Working with Medical Images
By Abder-Rahman Ali,
A. Hasan applies Ruby to the medical domain, creating and viewing medical images. See how to encode and decode images, and use Tk to view them.
Easy Editorial Workflows with the WordPress EditFlow Plugin
By Abder-Rahman Ali,
Abder-Rahman Ali introduces the EditFlow plugin which allows you to collaborate with your editorial team within the WordPress dashboard.
The Growing World of Mobile Electronic Health Records
By Abder-Rahman Ali,
Abder Hasan looks at the growing world of mobile electronic health records and looks at the future for doctors and patients.
Ruby on Medicine: Counting Word Frequency in a File
By Abder-Rahman Ali,
A.Hasan walks through counting the frequency of words in a large text file with Ruby. This technique is useful skill to have in your Ruby tool belt.
Manipulating Images with the Python Imaging Library
By Abder-Rahman Ali,
A. Hasan introduces the Python Imaging Library and Pillow, showing how to read and resize images, convert to grayscale and change image file formats.
10 Time-saving Tips for Pythonists
By Abder-Rahman Ali,
Abder-Rahman lists 10 time-saving tips for Pythonists, from coding styles to using libraries and testing Python code regularly.
Counting Real Words with Ruby
By Abder-Rahman Ali,
A. Hasan explains the writing of a script to count "considered words". The script filters out numbers and email addresses, among other items.
Apple Watch Is Improving Health, What’s the Catch?
By Abder-Rahman Ali,
A. Hasan looks at the increasing rise of health improvement caused by Apple Watch but wonders if this comes with a price.
Ruby on Medicine: Substitution in Multiple Files
By Abder-Rahman Ali,
A. Hasan writes the 4th entry in Ruby on Medicine, focused on solving problems in medicine with Ruby. In this post, it's substitution across multiple files.
Doctor, Can You Prescribe Me An App?
By Abder-Rahman Ali,
Abder-Rahman Ali reports on the UK's NHS issuing guidance for medical practitioners in prescribing Apps to patients and what this means for all of us.
Ruby on Medicine: Hunting For The Gene Sequence
By Abder-Rahman Ali,
Continuing the Ruby on Medicine series, Abder-Rahman Ali introduces how to use regular expressions to search through a large file to find the gene sequence.
What Is Apple’s ResearchKit and Why Is It Important?
By Abder-Rahman Ali,
Abder-Rahman Ali takes a deeper look at Apple's new ResearchKit and wonders what its real impact will be.
Ruby on Medicine: Scrolling Through Large Files
By Abder-Rahman Ali,
Abder-Rahman Ali continues the Ruby on Medicine series, showing how to use Ruby to smoothly scroll through VERY large (think, GBs) text files.
Healthcare UX: When UX Hurts And Even Kills
By Abder-Rahman Ali,
No-one wants a bad UX, but some areas have more serious repercussions than others. Abder-Rahman looks at how things can go wrong with Healthcare UX.
Which Code Editors Do Pythonists Use?
By Abder-Rahman Ali,
Abder-Rahman takes a look at the most popular code editors used by Python experts, and explains how to set up the most popular: Sublime Text
Ruby on Medicine: Handling Large Files
By Abder-Rahman Ali,
In part 2 of the Ruby on Medicine series, Abder-Rahman Ali uses Ruby to break an enormous file on genomes and genome sequencing into smaller chunks.
How Mobile Technology Is Changing Healthcare
By Abder-Rahman Ali,
Abder-Rahman Ali kickstarts a series of posts from him on how mobile technology is changing healthcare.
Which IDEs do Rubyists Use?
By Abder-Rahman Ali,
Abder-Rahman Ali follows up his interviews about text editor usage in Ruby with one about IDEs. Learn which IDE Rubyists prefer and why it's at the top.
Ruby on Medicine: Converting DICOM to JPG
By Abder-Rahman Ali,
This article is the first article in the Ruby on Medicine (RoM) series focused on how Ruby can be applied to the medical domain.
What Editor Do Rubyists Use?
By Abder-Rahman Ali,
Abder-Rahman Ali interviews 100 Rubyists to find out what editor they use and which is the most popular.