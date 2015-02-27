Understanding the Mobile User
By Richa Jain,
Richa Jain looks at how understanding mobile users and the way they access the internet has presented new opportunities and challenges to designers.
By Jordan Morgan,
Jordan Morgan looks at using the inbuilt iOS frameworks to create a barcode reader in your applications.
By Michele Tameni,
Michele Tameni introduces the Intel Edison, a perfect compute module for those involved with Internet of Things development.
By Brett Romero,
Brett Romero introduces current iOS developers to how to develop for Apple's WatchKit.
By Abbas Suterwala,
Abbas Suterwala shows us how to load and interact with WebViews in Android to load external web pages or HTML that might be required in your application.
By Michele Tameni,
Michele Tameni continues his look at SailfishOS development to discuss Silica components, Sailfish's UI layer.
By Valdio Veliu,
In Valdio's first article for SitePoint, he lists eight useful plugins for Android studio, the official IDE for Android development.
By Jay Raj,
In the second part of his Ionic Framework tutorial, Jay Raj shows us how to add sign up functionality and the ability to add items to a user specific list.
By Donald Dragoti,
Donald Dragoti demonstrates how to use some of Android's accessibility features to make your apps usable by everyone.
By Cate Lawrence,
Cate Lawrence explains 7 tips for those developers looking to create a mobile app to help those suffering from or working with mental health issues.
By Mark Wong,
Mark Wong shows us how to create a simple REST API using Python to feed data to an iOS application.
By Michele Tameni,
By Jay Raj,
Jay Ray looks at using the IONIC Framework to create a Bucket List application perfect for mobile usage.
By Abder-Rahman Ali,
Abder-Rahman Ali reports on the UK's NHS issuing guidance for medical practitioners in prescribing Apps to patients and what this means for all of us.
By Donald Dragoti,
Donald Dragoti looks at detecting device and browser capabilities to optimize your responsive web designs with wurfl.js.
By Richa Jain,
Richa Jain discusses 7 of her favourite tips for designing a mobile user experience to give your mobile users an optimized experience with your site.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi explains how utilising the WordPress Mobile Pack plugin can make turning your online presence into a simple and effective mobile application is a simple and worthwhile process.
By Paula Green,
Paula Green demonstrates how to use the Android sensor API in your applications to monitor accelerometer and location.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi discusses how Proto.io and other tools can be used for prototyping Material design based interfaces.
By Narayan Prusty,
Apache Cordova makes it very easy to create functional cross platform apps. Narayan Prusty shows us how to make a password manager.
By Abder-Rahman Ali,
Abder-Rahman Ali takes a deeper look at Apple's new ResearchKit and wonders what its real impact will be.
By Jérémy Heleine,
Jérémy Heleine demonstrates how to use Firefox's developer tools to assist with responsive design and debugging sites on mobile devices.
By Jaykishan Panchal,
Jaykishan Panchal poses a controversial question to lovers of HTML5 based App development. How secure are they?
By Aurelio De Rosa,
Aurelio De Rosa continues his addiction to JavaScript by showing us how to make a mobile audio player that reacts to battery and light levels.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi attended Twitters Fabric event in Berlin and reports back on what he learnt about the company's new mobile development platform.
By Ada Ivanoff,
Ada Ivanoff shows us 11 fantastic icon sets for use in your Android, iOS and Windows Apps, many of which are free.
By Annarita Tranfici,
Annarita Tranfici discusses the new picture element, that aims to simplify and consolidate responsive images.
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward rounds up what he saw at Mobile World Congress, seeing what is on the horizon for mobile developers.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains what developers can look forward to in the new Pebble Time Watch.
By Charles Costa,
Charles Costa summarizes his thoughts from CES on how app developers can become involved with the future of the automotive industry.