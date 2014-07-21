David Turnbull
David Turnbull is the author of the Meteor Tips blog, a regular source of tips, tricks, and tutorials for the Meteor JavaScript framework. He's currently hard at work on a screencast series for beginning developers to get started with Meteor.
David's articles
How to Add Permalinks to a Meteor Project
In this article David Turnbull teaches you how to add permalinks to a Meteor project.
Creating a Custom Login and Registration Form with Meteor
David Turnbull teaches you how to create a custom login and registration form with Meteor, a JavaScript framework to develop isomorphic applications.
Static Blogging Tool Face-Off: Middleman vs Jekyll
David Turnbull pits Jekyll and Middleman, his two favorite static blogging tools, against each other and looks at where each tool excels.
6 Must-Use Meteor Packages for (Almost) Every Project
This article covers 6 Meteor packages that are useful in a lot of applications.
A Beginners Guide to Mobile Development with Meteor
Meteor.js is a promising JavaScript framework, that also comes prepackaged with Cordova support, ideal for mobile development. David Turnbull shows us more.
How to Teach Yourself Web Development
David Turnbull explains five ways to help you learn to code without going to college.
All I Want for Christmas: TextExpander
As part of our Christmas giveaway series, David Turnbull gave text expansion service TextExpander a spin.
6 Static Blog Generators That Aren’t Jekyll
Static blog generators are attractive to bloggers looking for low-cost, simple way to publish. David Turnbull outlines some you may not have heard of.
What You Need To Know About Meteor 1.0
This article looks at some of the changes in Meteor 1.0.
How to Make Your Blog Load in 560ms
David Turnbull speaks from experience in sharing his tips on how to launch a blog that loads its pages lightning fast -- under one second.
Creating a ‘Hello World’ App with Swift
Interested in getting started with Swift Development? We cover the complete basics with a traditional "Hello World" example.
Creating an Opt-in Monster Clone with jQuery
This article explains how to recreate Opt-in Monster using jQuery and a couple plugins.
WordPress vs. Jekyll: Why You Might Want to Switch
WordPress has long been top of the list for bloggers, but it does have drawbacks. David Turnbull explains why static blog generator Jekyll might be better.
6 Ways to Turn Sublime Text Into the Perfect Blogging Tool
Sublime Text is more than just a great code editor - it's perfect for bloggers. David Turnbull has 6 ways to make your blogging process Sublime.
7 Reasons to Develop Your Next Web App with Meteor
This article lists seven reasons why the author thinks Meteor is a fantastic framework, worthy of consideration in your next project.