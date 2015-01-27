Handling and Displaying Images in Android
Mobile
Android provides many views which we can use to define a user interface for our apps. Amongst these it provides a large number to display information and take input from the user, these include text and image views.
Android provides views which can be used to display images from various sources and provide transitions between them. Some of these views are the
ImageView and the
ImageSwitcher. These views provide a high level of functionality to display images in a user interface so that we can concentrate on the images we want to display rather than taking care of rendering.
In this article we are going to see how we can use these views effectively in a user interface.
Using the Image View to Display Images.
To render images Android provides us with the
ImageView class. Let’s start by creating a program that will use an
ImageView to display some images and a button which when clicked will change the image in the
ImageView. You can find the code for this section on GitHub.
Create a basic Android project with an Activity that sets the main view from a layout file and does nothing else. Then open the layout file and add the
ImageView and a button as shown below:
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>
<LinearLayout xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"
android:layout_width="match_parent"
android:layout_height="match_parent"
android:paddingLeft="16dp"
android:paddingRight="16dp"
android:orientation="vertical">
<ImageView
android:id="@+id/imageDisplay"
android:layout_width="wrap_content"
android:layout_height="wrap_content" />
<Button
android:id="@+id/btnRotateImage"
android:layout_width="wrap_content"
android:layout_height="wrap_content"
android:text="Next Image" />
</LinearLayout>
In the code above we created a
LinearLayout and added an
ImageView to display an image and a button which will rotate the images in the
imageView.
Add some images to the resource folder depending on the screen sizes you are planning to support as shown below:
Now update your Activity code as follows, using appropriate names for your project:
public class ImageChangingActivity extends Activity {
private Integer images[] = {R.drawable.pic1, R.drawable.pic2, R.drawable.pic3};
private int currImage = 0;
@Override
protected void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {
super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);
setContentView(R.layout.activity_image_changing);
setInitialImage();
setImageRotateListener();
}
private void setImageRotateListener() {
final Button rotatebutton = (Button) findViewById(R.id.btnRotateImage);
rotatebutton.setOnClickListener(new OnClickListener() {
@Override
public void onClick(View arg0) {
currImage++;
if (currImage == 3) {
currImage = 0;
}
setCurrentImage();
}
});
}
private void setInitialImage() {
setCurrentImage();
}
private void setCurrentImage() {
final ImageView imageView = (ImageView) findViewById(R.id.imageDisplay);
imageView.setImageResource(images[currImage]);
}
}
Above we created an Array of the resource IDs for the images stored in our resources folder. In the
OnCreate method we set the content view to the layout created. In the
setImageRotateListener function we set up a listener to the
onClick event of the button which changes the
currentImage counter and sets the new image in the
ImageView.
The
setCurrentImage function gets the
ImageView object using the
findViewById function, then sets the resource id of the current image using the
setImageResource function on the
ImageView which will display the image in the image view.
If you run the program you should see the image in the image view and clicking it should change the image to the next one:
Using the Image Switcher View in Android.
In the above example we switched the image in the image view. This switching of images does not happen in a very smooth way and you might want to use a transition when the image changes. For this we use the
ImageSwitcher View.
Find the code for this example on GitHub.
First add an image switcher view to the layout as follows:
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>
<LinearLayout xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"
android:layout_width="match_parent"
android:layout_height="match_parent"
android:paddingLeft="16dp"
android:paddingRight="16dp"
android:orientation="vertical">
<ImageSwitcher
android:id="@+id/imageSwitcher"
android:layout_width="wrap_content"
android:layout_height="wrap_content" />
<Button
android:id="@+id/btnRotateImage"
android:layout_width="wrap_content"
android:layout_height="wrap_content"
android:text="Next Image" />
</LinearLayout>
Then add the following code to our Activity which will initialise the
ImageSwitcher and setup the button to change the image with a transition.
public class ImageSwitcherExampleActivity extends Activity {
private Integer images[] = {R.drawable.pic1, R.drawable.pic2, R.drawable.pic3};
private int currImage = 0;
@Override
protected void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {
super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);
setContentView(R.layout.activity_image_switcher_example);
initializeImageSwitcher();
setInitialImage();
setImageRotateListener();
}
private void initializeImageSwitcher() {
final ImageSwitcher imageSwitcher = (ImageSwitcher) findViewById(R.id.imageSwitcher);
imageSwitcher.setFactory(new ViewFactory() {
@Override
public View makeView() {
ImageView imageView = new ImageView(ImageSwitcherExampleActivity.this);
return imageView;
}
});
imageSwitcher.setInAnimation(AnimationUtils.loadAnimation(this, android.R.anim.slide_in_left));
imageSwitcher.setOutAnimation(AnimationUtils.loadAnimation(this, android.R.anim.slide_out_right));
}
private void setImageRotateListener() {
final Button rotatebutton = (Button) findViewById(R.id.btnRotateImage);
rotatebutton.setOnClickListener(new OnClickListener() {
@Override
public void onClick(View arg0) {
currImage++;
if (currImage == 3) {
currImage = 0;
}
setCurrentImage();
}
});
}
private void setInitialImage() {
setCurrentImage();
}
private void setCurrentImage() {
final ImageSwitcher imageSwitcher = (ImageSwitcher) findViewById(R.id.imageSwitcher);
imageSwitcher.setImageResource(images[currImage]);
}
}
In the code above we get the
ImageSwitcher object and then set the
ViewFactory which creates a plain
ImageView. Then we set the animation to fade in and fade out. We update the
setCurrentImage function to set the images in the ImageSwitcher.
Now the image will change with an animation.
Downloading and Setting Images on ImageView from Internet.
The code for this section can be found on GitHub.
You might not always have images available to you locally and may instead want to display them from the internet.
You should not undertake any network operations in the UI thread, instead the download should happen in a different background thread. We will do this in an
Async Task. First set the permission to use the Internet in our
AndroidManifest.xml as follows:
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.INTERNET" />
The layout of your project should have one
ImageView and a
Button as shown:
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>
<LinearLayout xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"
android:layout_width="match_parent"
android:layout_height="match_parent"
android:paddingLeft="16dp"
android:paddingRight="16dp"
android:orientation="vertical">
<ImageView
android:id="@+id/imageDisplay"
android:layout_width="wrap_content"
android:layout_height="wrap_content" />
<Button
android:id="@+id/btnRotateImage"
android:layout_width="wrap_content"
android:layout_height="wrap_content"
android:text="Next Image" />
</LinearLayout>
Then we create an
AsyncTask which takes the
ImageView and URL to download, downloads the image and sets the image in the
ImageView.
The
ImageDownloader async task downloads the image data and sets the
ImageView. The complete activity code should now be as follows:
public class ImagedownloaderActivity extends Activity {
private String imageUrls[] = {"http://www.abc.com/image1.jpg",
"http://www.abc.com/image2.jpg",
"http://www.abc.com/image3.jpg"
};
private class ImageDownloader extends AsyncTask<String, Void, Bitmap> {
ImageView bmImage;
public ImageDownloader(ImageView bmImage) {
this.bmImage = bmImage;
}
protected Bitmap doInBackground(String... urls) {
String url = urls[0];
Bitmap bitmap = null;
try {
InputStream in = new java.net.URL(url).openStream();
bitmap = BitmapFactory.decodeStream(in);
} catch (Exception e) {
Log.e("MyApp", e.getMessage());
}
return bitmap;
}
protected void onPostExecute(Bitmap result) {
bmImage.setImageBitmap(result);
}
}
private int currImage = 0;
@Override
protected void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {
super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);
setContentView(R.layout.activity_imagedownloader);
setInitialImage();
setImageRotateListener();
}
private void setImageRotateListener() {
final Button rotatebutton = (Button) findViewById(R.id.btnRotateImage);
rotatebutton.setOnClickListener(new OnClickListener() {
@Override
public void onClick(View arg0) {
currImage++;
if (currImage == 3) {
currImage = 0;
}
setCurrentImage();
}
});
}
private void setInitialImage() {
setCurrentImage();
}
private void setCurrentImage() {
final ImageView imageView = (ImageView) findViewById(R.id.imageDisplay);
ImageDownloader imageDownLoader = new ImageDownloader(imageView);
imageDownLoader.execute(imageUrls[currImage]);
}
}
In the above code we stored the URLs of the images in the
imageUrls array. In the
setCurrentImage function we pass the
ImageView to the
ImageDownloader Async task and pass the URL of the image to download and set in the
ImageView. The
ImageDownloader Async task will download the image and set it in the
ImageView.
Implementing a Gallery Using the Horizontal Scroll View.
The code for this example can be found on GitHub.
In the above examples we saw how to display one image at a time using an
ImageView. Sometimes we might want to display a variable number of images and let the user scroll through them. This we can achieve by putting a
LinearLayout inside a horizontal
scrollView and then dynamically add
ImageViews to that linear layout. For this we create a new activity called
ImageGalleryActivityand update the layout file accordingly:
<RelativeLayout xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"
xmlns:tools="http://schemas.android.com/tools"
android:layout_width="match_parent"
android:layout_height="match_parent"
android:paddingBottom="@dimen/activity_vertical_margin"
android:paddingLeft="@dimen/activity_horizontal_margin"
android:paddingRight="@dimen/activity_horizontal_margin"
android:paddingTop="@dimen/activity_vertical_margin"
tools:context="com.example.imagegallery.ImageGalleryActivity">
<HorizontalScrollView
android:layout_width="match_parent"
android:layout_height="wrap_content">
<LinearLayout
android:id="@+id/imageGallery"
android:layout_width="wrap_content"
android:layout_height="wrap_content"
android:orientation="horizontal" />
</HorizontalScrollView>
</RelativeLayout>
And code of the Activity:
public class ImageGalleryActivity extends Activity {
private Integer images[] = {R.drawable.pic1, R.drawable.pic2, R.drawable.pic3};
@Override
protected void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {
super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);
setContentView(R.layout.activity_image_gallery);
addImagesToThegallery();
}
private void addImagesToThegallery() {
LinearLayout imageGallery = (LinearLayout) findViewById(R.id.imageGallery);
for (Integer image : images) {
imageGallery.addView(getImageView(image));
}
}
private View getImageView(Integer image) {
ImageView imageView = new ImageView(getApplicationContext());
LinearLayout.LayoutParams lp = new LinearLayout.LayoutParams(LinearLayout.LayoutParams.WRAP_CONTENT, LinearLayout.LayoutParams.WRAP_CONTENT);
lp.setMargins(0, 0, 10, 0);
imageView.setLayoutParams(lp);
imageView.setImageResource(image);
return imageView;
}
}
In the code above we dynamically create the
ImageViews and add margins to them. The
LinerLayout has the orientation set to horizontal. Now if we run the program, we will be able to see the images in a Horizontally scrollable gallery as seen below.
Conclusion
Images are a big part of modern mobile interfaces and hopefully this tutorial has shown you some of the tools Android provides to make this easy. What are you waiting for? Get visual!
Abbas is a software engineer by profession and a passionate coder who lives every moment to the fullest. He loves open source projects and WordPress. When not chilling around with friends he's occupied with one of the following open source projects he's built: Choomantar, The Browser Counter WordPress plugin, and Google Buzz From Admin.
