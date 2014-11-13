Jordan's articles
A Developer’s Introduction to iOS 9
Mobile
By Jordan Morgan,
Jordan Morgan discusses his favourite new features for developers coming in iOS9.
Creating a Barcode and Metadata Reader in iOS
Mobile
By Jordan Morgan,
Jordan Morgan looks at using the inbuilt iOS frameworks to create a barcode reader in your applications.
Integrating Touch ID Into Your iOS App
Mobile
By Jordan Morgan,
Jordan Morgan shows how to integrate Touch ID into your iOS apps, allowing for a new range of authentication methods and options.
8 Steps to Take Before You Start Coding Your next iOS App
Mobile
By Jordan Morgan,
Jordan Morgan outlines the steps you should consider before embarking on your next iOS app.
Building a Today Extension for iOS 8
Mobile
By Jordan Morgan,
One of iOS 8s most powerful new features is the concept of extensions and it's surprisingly easy to create one for your App. Jordan Morgan shows you how.