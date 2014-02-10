I am a web developer who dabbles in mobile development from time to time. You can find me on Twitter @joyceechessa to see what I’m up to.
Joyce's articles
Building a Facebook Chat Bot with Node and Heroku
Create a simple Facebook Chat bot that responds to movie queries from users via Facebook messenger. Joyce Echessa steps you through the process in detail.
Using the YouTube API to Embed Video in an Android App
Joyce Echessa shows how to use the YouTube API to embed video into an Adroid App.
Creating a Backend for Your iOS App Using Firebase
Firebase provides all the backend infrastructure you need for your mobile app. This tutorial shows you how to integrate it into an iOS app.
Creating a Cloud Backend for Your Android App Using Firebase
With Parse shutting in January 2017, Joyce Echessa looks at alternatives, such as using Firebase as a cloud backend for your Android app.
Adding Maps to an Android App with Google Play Services
Joyce Echessa shows how to use Google Play Services to add highly interactive maps to an Android app.
Google Play Services for Location and Activity Recognition
Joyce Echessa looks at using Google Play services for recognising user location and activity in apps.
Face Detection in Android with Google Play Services
Joyce Echessa shows how to use the face detection features of the Google Play Services library for detecting faces and facial features in images and video.
Material Design with the Android Design Support Library
Joyce Echessa demonstrates how the Android Design Support library can bring Material Design to older Android versions.
Android Design Anti-Patterns and Common Pitfalls
Designing for mobile is as much about meeting user expectation as it is about screen sizes. Joyce looks at the most common Android design anti-patterns.
How to Develop a Music Streaming Android App
Joyce Echessa shows us how to use the Android Multimedia Framework to develop a fully featured music streaming app.
Creating Custom UI Components & Live Rendering
Joyce Echessa talks through the changes in XCode 6 that mean Interface Builder now allows you to edit custom controls and see them rendered live.
Improved Android Emulation with Genymotion
The default Android emulator is renowned for it's slowness. Joyce Echessa looks at one alternative, Genymotion.
Building Adaptive User Interfaces for iOS 8
Apple have introduced new tools for building adaptive interfaces in iOS 8. They are very thorough but offer great potential. Joyce Echessa shows us more.
Treasure! Free Mobile Design Resources
Mobile design requires a specialist set of tools and Joyce has delivered a killer set of resources for all your design needs.
Using UIKit Dynamics in Swift to Animate Your Apps
UIKit Dynamics in iOS 8 allows you to add real-life behaviours and animations to your apps with very little code. We show you how using Swift.
Getting Your App Ready for iOS 8
iOS 8 introduces many new features and techniques to bring your apps up to date, Joyce Echessa shows us the highlights and what they will mean to you.
Creating a Cloud Backend for Your Android App Using Parse
How to utilise the Parse backend service with your own Android app for a fully functioning data storage service.
Improving Your App’s Onboarding UX
How do you keep a user engaged after that initial giddy flush of install excitement? Joyce shows you ways to make that initial 'onboarding UX' really count.
Creating CocoaPods
Cocoapods are great for handling dependancy management in iOS development, but how do you create one? We show you how.
CocoaPods: What is it Good For?
CocoaPods is a dependency management tool for iOS and OS X development that has been gaining a lot of traction in the Cocoa community.
Creating a Cloud Backend for Your iOS App Using Parse
It is common for apps to require a backend for data to be saved and synced between a user's devices. We look at creating one for your iOS app.
Localizing an iOS App
The App Store is a global market. Taking international users into consideration and building an app that adapts can greatly increase your market reach.
Localizing Android Apps
Learn how to localize your android app for language, screen orientation and much more.
Scheduling Background Tasks in Android
An introductory guide on how to schedule background tasks in Android app development.
Better User Interfaces with the Android Action Bar
This article shows how the Android Action Bar can be used to help create elegant user interfaces.
PDF Generation in Rails
Easy Admin Interfaces with Active Admin in Rails
Responsive Emails in Rails with Ink
