David Albert is the author of Tapping In - 21 Viral Strategies For Building Viral Mobile Apps People Will Love and a co-founder of Greygoo, a digital product development firm in Chicago.
Dave's articles
The Top 10 Personalization Strategies for Non-Retail Apps
By Dave Albert,
Dave Albert takes a look at strategies for personalizing user experience in our Apps. Taking a different perspective from the usual retail focus.
AppGyver, An Hybrid App Development
By Dave Albert,
Dave Albert looks at a new cross platform mobile development option that goes beyond providing a coding framework with an entire suite of workflow tools.
Pushing Push – Have Notifications Come of Age?
By Dave Albert,
Recent Developments in Android and iOS have increased the potential of Push Notifications. Dave Albert explores the possibilities.
Your App Failed Because People Forgot about It
By Dave Albert,
Your great app launched well and then your users forgot about it. Dave Albert looks at tips and advice on how to keep your users coming back.