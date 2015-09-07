10 Guidelines for Better Website Background Videos
By Angus Russell,
Background videos: when they're good, they're very, very good, but when they are bad, they are horrid. Angus has some tips to keep you out of trouble.
By Daniel Schwarz,
What can McDonalds teach us about the creating a great UX? Daniel's travels has given him some interesting insights.
By Alex Walker,
While Tom Cruise energetically 'vogued' his way through in the UI in Minority Report, low-energy eye-tracking interfaces look more promising in the future.
By Gabrielle Gosha,
If the 2000's were all about 'the quest for the three column layout', you could call the last 5 years 'the rise and rise of the One-Page Site'.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Sketch App has become a viable graphics option for many designers, but it has its... quirks. Daniel looks at some big improvements in the latest update.
By Alex Walker,
Often it's the small, random details in a story that make it feel authentic. Advertising great David Ogilvy understood the value of great storytelling.
By Angela Molina,
The hardest part of finding the perfect image is there are just too many options. We've got three tips to help you save time and narrow down your search.
By workerbee,
Design trends have a natural ebbs and flows and it's hard not to get sucked along with the new wave. Workerbee has some smart methods to find your own path.
By Alex Walker,
Designers have always borrowed from other sources, but 'fair use' is a hard idea to pin down. Jeff Koons thought he had an air-tight defence. He didn't.
By Charles Costa,
Using data for lean UX development can save you money and enable your teams to focus on being productive rather than constantly reinventing the wheel.
By Daniel Schwarz,
We all love to be efficient, when does efficient become lazy? Daniel looks at some of the ways we can take our design from generic to fully realized ideas.
By Alex Walker,
Sometimes you can create something new by taking away. Here are 2 great examples where a new story is created by photoshopping out parts of the original.
By Monty Shokeen,
It's easy to forget how difficult, hacky and expensive custom typography used to be. Today Monty delivers four tips to help you use Google Fonts like a pro.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Now MagicMirror gives Sketch App users access to some of the same features to create a perspective mockup.
By Gian Wild,
Mobile devices present a whole new range of accessibility challenges. Gian looks the successes and failures of WCAG2.
By James George,
Screen resolutions keep increasing and so do the challenges of front-end development. James George looks at the current state of play.
By Gabrielle Gosha,
Getting a 'single view' of all the design elements on a website is often impossible. That's why a web style guide can be super-important for designers.
By Vinay Raghu,
Filmmakers are storytellers, and so are poets and songwriters. But is UX another occupation for storytelling?
By Kelsey Bryant,
The world is not flat! Or doesn't have to be. Kelsey gets your imagination bubbling with some design employing beautifully loose watercolor tones.
By Alex Walker,
Has the flat design revolution left you feeling a little... flat? Sometimes a teaspoon of gritty, printy goodness can give a clinical design a lift.
By Wes McDowell,
The hamburger menu icon was invented to solve a space problem on phones. But are we limiting ourselves by only using it there? Wes has some ideas.
By Mateo Prifti,
Prototyping apps is hard. The easier they are to use, the more control you lose. Mateo shows you how to create rich prototypes with Origami without coding.
By Elio Qoshi,
We all need to share branding assets at some time, but emailing ZIP can be ungainly and inefficient. Brandisty offers an alternative way to manage assets.
By Daniel Schwarz,
People love Sketch App because of its simplicity. But that doesn't mean we can't tweak it to our own workflows.
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
Ivaylo has returned from silent meditation to deliver 7 more tips on being that Photoshop guru that everyone wishes they could be.
By Alex Walker,
From Casablanca to Game of Thrones, maps have been used to help tell stories. AMCharts Pixel Map Editor lets you create customized SVG maps with ease.
By Monty Shokeen,
We all know about image formats – or do we? Monty looks at the old standards with fresh eyes and does some testing.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Interaction design is an interesting blend of science and art. Daniel shows you how to prototype top-notch interactions combining Sketch & Atomic.io
By Vinay Raghu,
I know what it's like: You know you should be doing more user testing, but there's so much to catch up on. Vinay has a shortcut for you.
By Alex Walker,
Alex Walker explains what he looks for in an article intro and details how to write one for yourself together.