Gian Wild has been working in accessibility since 1998. She worked on the very first Australian accessible web site and was the accessibility consultant for the Melbourne 2006 Commonwealth Games. For six years she was actively involved in the W3C Web Content Accessibility Guidelines Working Group. Gian Wild is the Director of AccessibilityOz.
Gian's articles
Mobile Accessibility Fails: Do we need a WCAG3?
By Gian Wild,
Mobile devices present a whole new range of accessibility challenges. Gian looks the successes and failures of WCAG2.
The Unbearable Inaccessibility of Slideshows
By Gian Wild,
Can you build an accessible slideshow and what are the major challenges? Gian Wild delivers the definitive word on slideshows, carousel or sliders.
8 Steps to Creating Accessible Video
By Gian Wild,
Studies report that and incredible 65% of search results are pages with video. Gian walks us through what you need to know to make accessible video content.
Making Accessible Links: 15 Golden Rules For Developers
By Gian Wild,
If links are what makes the web special, it's up to us to make sure they work for everyone! Gian delivers the last word in accessible links .
CAPTCHA: Inaccessible to Everyone
By Gian Wild,
In this article, we'll talk about CAPTCHA. It is a security measure designed to keep out robots by asking the user to key in characters displayed in a box.
The Hidden Nuggets of WCAG2: The Wonderful World of ALT Attributes, Part I
By Gian Wild,
The Hidden Nuggets of WCAG2: When Not to Use ALT Attributes
By Gian Wild,
The Hidden Nuggets of WCAG2: Information Relationships
By Gian Wild,
The Hidden Nuggets of WCAG2: An Introduction
By Gian Wild,