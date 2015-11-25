Affinity Designer: Can a $49 Vector Editor Really Cut It?
By Mateo Prifti,
Vectors are becoming more important on the web with the rise of SVG. Mateo looks at a cost-effective option – Affinity Designer.
By Mateo Prifti,
Vectors are becoming more important on the web with the rise of SVG. Mateo looks at a cost-effective option – Affinity Designer.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Could the characteristics that make us good designers – good eyesight & web savviness – actually make it harder for us to empathize with our users?
By Alex Walker,
By Zack Rutherford,
As 2016 starts to ramp up, we're starting to see strong trends emerging. Zack is on point with a list of the defining styles of the year.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio is back with another selection of great open source projects that are crying out for a touch of design love. Can you be their saviour?
By Alex Walker,
Failure is a wonderful teacher – as long as it doesn't kill you. CyberCity lets hackers and security experts practice without anyone getting hurt.
By Gabrielle Gosha,
The advertising industry has been keen students of psychology for over a century. Gabrielle looks at techniques that can help our CTAs.
By Theo Miller,
Customer surveys are often considered to be a marketing tool but Theo believes they are essential to creating a great product UX. Find out why.
By Daniel Schwarz,
The idea of freelancing around the world with a laptop sounds romantic but it has its challenges too. Daniel explains some of the tricks.
By Alex Walker,
Slack is a business tool built on the lessons learned by a failed gaming company. Ali Rayl recently recounted the Slack origin story.
By Wes McDowell,
Client case studies: They're not a new idea, but they may just be the secret client-winning weapon that has been hiding in plain sight. Wes explains why.
By Aja Frost,
Perhaps one day we'll be able to deliver pages instantly - until then, we need to manage the times users do wait. Aja has some great strategies.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Like great music, good web design shouldn’t be all about flashy tricks and visual theatrics. It must actually perform.
By Chris Ward,
One data source, unlimited endpoints – that's the dream. Porky proposes to convert your online content to 'InDesign'. It might be possible but is it good?
By Alex Walker,
Having a device that knows you better than your mom could be great for security. But it also marks a change in the power dynamic. Are you ready for that?
By Monty Shokeen,
One underestimated aspect of a great UX is providing precisely the right content at precisely the right time. That's the focus of 'lazy loading images'.
By Jerry Cao,
It's a new year and the perfect time to seed your mind with new, fresh ideas. Jerry has 11 ebooks to inform and inspire. Oh, and they're all free!
By Elio Qoshi,
Sometimes the most wonderful creations die for want of a tiny bit of design love. Maybe you can make the difference?
By Aja Frost,
When everyone is pushing 1's and 0's to screens it's critical to show some real humanity. Aja shows you places to inject personality into your site.
By Kishan Gupta,
Scary statistic time: Only 25% of apps are ever opened more than once. Kishan is here to help bring new users into your app – and keep them coming back.
By Daniel Schwarz,
With the rise of Sketch App, Adobe Photoshop is no longer the undisputed tool for web designers. But competition can be a positive force.
By Aja Frost,
Virtual reality isn't just a new user experience – it requires a new understanding of UX by the people who make it. Aja takes six UX lessons from VR.
By Alex Walker,
Sometimes it's fun to trace how great design decision are made. The original Star Wars droids are great case study on how to channel your inspirations.
By Gabrielle Gosha,
Good web animation is often a paradox - the better it gets, the harder it is to notice. Gabrielle has 4 tips for using animation in your projects.
By Theo Miller,
Good design isn't just what happens in brains. It's how we understand and explain our views with colleagues and stakeholders. Theo explains.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Animation is as important to our modern UIs as buttons and menus. Daniel shows us how to prototype complex animations with Atomic.io
By Jerry Cao,
As UX evolves our solutions become more refined, but the challenges get tougher. Jerry speaks to designers to pinpoint the 3 persistent UX mistakes of 2015.
By Jerry Cao,
Cards, one-pagers, minimalism.. Jerry Cao has talked to designers and put together the definitive list of important web design trends of 2015.
By Tanay Pant,
Material Design hasn't been around long but its influence continues to grow at a fast pace. Tanay gives us a snapshot of the best frameworks in the area.
By Alex Walker,
Talking and reading machines are almost old hat in the age of Siri, but people have been trying to convert text to sound since the first world war.