Georgina has more than fifteen years' experience writing and editing for web, print and voice. With a background in marketing and a passion for words, the time Georgina spent with companies like Sausage Software and sitepoint.com cemented her lasting interest in the media, persuasion, and communications culture.
Georgina's articles
Content as UX: Building a More Human Web
Georgina Laidlaw explains why content is a vital part of user experience, and suggests looking at content in a different way — looking at content as UX, rather than as something for filling spaces.
Why Don’t You Have a Writer in Your UX Team?
The web is stitched together with words, but often we don't consider words part of the UX. Georgina wants to know why there aren't more writers in UX.
Lessons from the “Introducing Carrot” Product Video Parody
Georgina discusses the viral "Introducing Carrot" video and how you can learn to make your own product video as effective as possible.
Content Research: The Power of User Interviews
You can learn a lot from data, but it's hard to measure happiness. Georgina looks at how user interviews can help you understand the hearts of your users.
Content Research: Getting the Most Out of User Surveys
Forget crystal balls, mind-reading and second guessing your users. Georgina walks you through the subtleties of surveying your user base.
Content Research: Click Tracking, Heatmaps, and Recordings
How do you know how your users are using your content? Georgina walks you through some of the hippest click tracking apps and heatmappers.
Content Research (or How to Tell If Your Content is Broken)
What if your content was broken, but you didn't know? Georgina looks at content research methods and how you can make your content work better.
5 Well-paid Web Writing Gigs You’re Overlooking
When it comes to writing on the web, there's so much more than blogging or copywriting. Georgina Laidlaw suggests 5 new, fun ways to make money with words.
6 Common Questions About Writing for the Web, Answered
Whether about finding work, starting up a blog, or marketing themselves — new web writers aren't short of questions. Georgina Laidlaw has answers.
How to Write (Better) Release Notes in 7 Steps
Release notes, properly created, can improve customer retention communications without you having to more work, Georgina Laidlaw says.
Bring Your Help Docs into Your UX Design
Help docs is often the last thing you design -- which often makes it an after thought. Georgina wants to change the way your work.
A 6-Step Plan for Creating Genuinely Useful Product Support Pages
Georgina Laidlaw outlines how you can plan and create product support pages that actually help your users and enhance your product.
UX Challenge: How to Make More Readable Lists
Lists are an important element of the web but how do you keep them readable as they grow over time? G has done some testing and has a few ideas for you.
The 3 Second Copy Test
Sometimes our copywriting drifts into using a voice that isn't really our own. Georgina's 3 second test lets you catch those clunky moments easily.
Does Bad Grammar Make Bad UX?
If we want our interfaces to talk to users, should we whisper encouragement or bark instructions? Georgina looks at how bad grammar makes bad UX.
Putting Web Standards for Writers Into Practice
Web standards has been a big topic in the web world for a long time, but is it all just lip service in the real world? Georgina takes a closer look.
Sparkicons: Can We Make Better Links?
Mark Boulton proposed Sparkicons as richer way to link content. But is it all good news? Georgina serves up some hearty food for thought.
Writers and Wireframes
Web Standards for Writers
How to Make Your Video Reach More People
This article is about tips how to make your video reach more people, by the author Georgina Laidlaw.
3 Ways to Show, Not Tell, with Text
In this article are Georgina Laidlaw tips how can you show people your product using text, and what to show and tell with text.
How to Show Your Product, Rather than Tell It
5 Steps to More Scannable Lists
What Are We Saying?! Reviewing Content in Context
Generic, Cliched Messaging … and How to Avoid It
Make a Good Video Script Great in 5 Steps
Formal or Casual? Getting the Language Right
Link Text: Best Practices for Desktop and Mobile
How the Flat UI Design Style Affects Interface Text
Make Your Text Content Mobile-Friendly
