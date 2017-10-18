Bruno is a blockchain developer and technical educator at the Web3 Foundation, the foundation that's building the next generation of the free people's internet. He's also a DX person at Diffbot. He runs two newsletters you should subscribe to if you're interested in Web3.0: Dot Leap covers ecosystem and tech development of Web3, and NFT Review covers the evolution of the non-fungible token (digital collectibles) ecosystem inside this emerging new web. His current passion project is RMRK.app.
Bruno's articles
Extending Flarum: Adding a Web3 Address to a User’s Profile
By Bruno Skvorc,
Using Flarum? Extend it! In this tutorial, you'll learn how to set up a custom field that allows users to add a Web3 address to their profile.
Writing a Flarum Extension: Building a Custom Field
By Bruno Skvorc,
Learn how to add a custom field to a Flarum user account. Users will be able to set this custom field from their profile page, and admins will be able to edit it too.
Building an Ethereum DApp: Launching the StoryDao
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this eighth and final tutorial in his series explaining how to build decentralized applications using the Ethereum blockchain, Bruno focuses on deploying the project to the live internet.
Ethereum DApps: Building a Web3 UI for a DAO Contract
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this seventh tutorial in his series explaining how to build decentralized applications using the Ethereum blockchain, Bruno shows how to build the app's front end, setting up and deploying the UI for this story he's been working on.
Building Ethereum DApps: Voting with Custom Tokens
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this sixth tutorial in his series explaining how to build decentralized applications using the Ethereum blockchain, Bruno takes the DAO to its final form, adding voting, blacklisting/unblacklisting, and dividend distribution and withdrawal, while throwing in some additional helper functions for good measure.
Ethereum DApps: Cross-contract Communication & Token Selling
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this fifth tutorial in his series explaining how to build decentralized applications using the Ethereum blockchain, Bruno shows how to add the ability for participants to buy tokens from the DAO and to add submissions into the story.
Building Ethereum DApps: Whitelisting & Testing a Story DAO
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this fourth tutorial in his series explaining how to build decentralized applications using the Ethereum blockchain, Bruno takes the first steps towards developing a Story DAO, covering whitelisting and testing.
Ethereum DApps: Compiling, Deploying, Testing TNS tokens
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this third tutorial in his series explaining how to build decentralized applications using the Ethereum blockchain, Bruno looks at how to compile, deploy, test and verify a TNS token, which is compatible with all exchanges and can be used as a regular ERC20 token.
Building DApps with Ethereum: Creating, Deploying TNS Tokens
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this second tutorial in his series explaining how to build decentralized applications using the Ethereum blockchain, Bruno dives right into it and builds and deploys his TNS token — the token users will use to vote on proposals in the Story DAO.
Building DApps with Ethereum: App Rules and Blockchain Setup
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this first tutorial in his series explaining how to build decentralized applications using the Ethereum blockchain, Bruno lays out the app's rules and features and sets up the private blockchain, showing how to build your own custom Ethereum token with or without an accompanying DAO and app.
Using Puppeth, the Ethereum Private Network Manager
By Bruno Skvorc,
Brunk Skvorc introduces Puppeth, a one-stop shop of blockchain service management tools that allow you to start developing smart contracts with ease and deploy them to your test blockchain through your local version of MyEtherWallet or the MetaMask integration of Remix.
Improving Performance Perception: On-demand Image Resizing
By Bruno Skvorc,
Image Resizing: Bruno Škvorc shows how to modify a multi-image gallery blog to serve resized versions of images depending on the size of the viewport.
How to Use Varnish and Cloudflare for Maximum Caching
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Škvorc shows how to implement Varnish as an additional caching layer, along with the Cloudflare CDN, to increase an app's GTMetrix score dramatically.
PHP-level Performance Optimization with Blackfire
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno applies Blackfire to a freshly started project to identify PHP performance bottlenecks, establishing a process of continuous performance testing.
MetaMask: a Simple Way to use the Ethereum Blockchain
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc introduces MetaMask, a simple and practical solution for using the Ethereum blockchain and keeping Ether in your browser, contributing greatly to the mainstream-ization of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency.
What Is a CDN and How Does It Work?
By Bruno Skvorc,
What's a CDN? How do Content Delivery Networks work anyway, and what's so special about them? Which one should you choose? Come find out!
An Introduction to MyEtherWallet
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc walks through the process of generating an Ethereum wallet and sending and receiving ether through the MyEtherWallet interface.
Ethereum: Internal Transactions & Token Transfers Explained
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc explains how to interpret the transaction types in Ethereum on Etherscan, showing how to say, with a reasonable degree of certainty, what was transferred to whom, when, and where from, as well as identify what triggered it.
Proof of Stake vs Proof of Work
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc compares and contrasts Proof of Work (PoW), Proof of Stake (PoS), Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Proof of Authority (PoA) as well, examining how they work and their pros and cons.
Ethereum: How Transaction Costs are Calculated
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc explains how transaction costs on Ethereum are calculated, covering the concepts of gas, the Ethereum Virtual Machine, ether, GWei, gas limit and gas price.
Ethereum Wallets: Send and Receive Ether with MyEtherWallet
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc takes you through the process of generating your first Ethereum wallet and sending and receiving ether through the MyEtherWallet interface.
A Deep Dive into Cryptography
By Bruno Skvorc,
You've heard of encryption, but do you know what it actually is and how it works? Bruno Skvorc takes you back to the basics and explains encryption, describes the different types, and provides algorithm examples. If you've ever wanted to understand this but it seemed too complicated, you'll love this post.
How the Lightning Network Helps Blockchains Scale
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bitcoin is currently impractical to use because of slow and expensive transactions plaguing its blockchain. Bruno Skvorc explains the concept of the Lightning Network, which was introduced as a solution to this scalability issue.
What is a Bitcoin Node? Mining versus Validation
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc explains the concept of nodes in Bitcoin, exploring the difference between mining and validation.
Introduction to Ethereum: A Cryptocurrency with a Difference
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc introduces Ethereum, a special blockchain with a special token called Ether, showing how it's different from bitcoin, and what makes it stand out in the world of cryptocurrency.
Storing Cryptocurrency: How Hardware Wallets Work
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc explains how hardware wallets work in a technical (but hopefully human-readable) way, detailing how they do what they do and how they can be this flexible and yet this secure.
Blockchain: What It Is, How It Works, Why It’s So Popular
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc explains what “the blockchain” actually is, how it works, why it’s popular, and why so many people claim it’ll revolutionize the world.
Blockchain: Exciting, Maybe World-Changing. Also, Overrated
By Adam Roberts, Bruno Skvorc,
Blockchain and Solidity developer and consultant Bruno Skvorc explains why blockchain is a potential game-changer, but also overrated.
How to Optimize MySQL: Indexes, Slow Queries, Configuration
By Bruno Skvorc,
Here's a compendium of practical MySQL optimization tricks - from bottlenecks to configuration and indexes. Leave your ORM behind and get your hands dirty!
Git and WordPress: How to Auto-Update Posts with Pull Requests
By Bruno Skvorc,
How compatible are git and wordpress? Let's see how easy it is to make WordPress posts auto-update based on PR submissions on the Github repository!