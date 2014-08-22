Gabrielle Gosha
Gabrielle is a creative type who specializes in graphic design, animation and photography.
Gabrielle's articles
7 Astonishing Artists and Designers to Follow on Behance
By Gabrielle Gosha,
Our #1 design writer, Gabrielle, talks about the most astonishing artists and designers to follow on Behance when you need an inspiring creativity boost.
4 Photoshop Styles to Lift Your Photos Above the Crowd
By Gabrielle Gosha,
Duotones, Muted Black & White, Targeted Blur Effect, and more. Gabrielle has four fresh Photoshop styles to spice up to your repetoire.
12 of the Best Dribbble Designers to Follow
By Gabrielle Gosha,
Despite being invite-only, Dribbble is crawling with talented designers. Gabrielle narrows it down to the 12 best Dribbble designers to follow.
8 Fresh Design Tools and Resources for Your 2017 Toolbox
By Gabrielle Gosha,
Web design is a constantly shifting landscape. Gabrielle has assembled a list of 8 design tools and resources to spice up your repertoire.
GIF, PNG, JPG or SVG. Which One To Use?
By Gabrielle Gosha, Jennifer Farley,
This short guide outlines the differences between the file types and also uses a couple of examples to show you how the file sizes vary.
5 Emerging Trends to Amp-up Your Web Designs in 2017
By Gabrielle Gosha,
Gabrielle Gosha reveals which web design trends you need to try in 2017, including meganavs, overlapping content and neutral tones.
8 Distinctive Headline Fonts to Make Your Content Sizzle
By Gabrielle Gosha,
Today we've put together a list of 8 impressive and distinctive headline fonts designed to give your layouts an extra touch of star power. Enjoy.
8 Free and Handy Android Apps for Designers
By Gabrielle Gosha,
Designing doesn't stop when you leave your desk. Gabrielle has scoured the web for 8 useful Android apps for designers
9 Free iPhone Apps for Productive Designers
By Gabrielle Gosha,
Design isn't something you only do at your desk. Gabrielle has 9 apps to help designers get things done on their iPhone.
5 Hot Logo Design Trends of 2016
By Gabrielle Gosha,
You gotta know the current trends before you can swim the other way. Gabrielle has five logo trends that are making waves in 2016.
Design 2016: The Year of Illustration?
By Gabrielle Gosha,
How many gigantic-background-photo sites do we really need? Illustration is a sure-fire way to give your designs a 100% authentic, bespoke finish.
Why Your Images Might Be Ruining Your Site
By Gabrielle Gosha,
Humans are very good at processing images but that doesn't mean we always choose the right image for our websites. Gabrielle has some useful pointers.
Using Psychology to Boost Your Conversions in 2016
By Gabrielle Gosha,
The advertising industry has been keen students of psychology for over a century. Gabrielle looks at techniques that can help our CTAs.
4 Tips for Using Animation in Design
By Gabrielle Gosha,
Good web animation is often a paradox - the better it gets, the harder it is to notice. Gabrielle has 4 tips for using animation in your projects.
Simple Fundamentals of One-Page Site Design
By Gabrielle Gosha,
If the 2000's were all about 'the quest for the three column layout', you could call the last 5 years 'the rise and rise of the One-Page Site'.
Making Alternative ’80s Film History Come to Life with Photoshop
By Gabrielle Gosha,
A guide to making alternative '80s film history come to life with Photoshop.
How to Create a Web Style Guide You’ll Be Proud Of
By Gabrielle Gosha,
Getting a 'single view' of all the design elements on a website is often impossible. That's why a web style guide can be super-important for designers.
Making Minimalism Work in Mobile and Web
By Gabrielle Gosha,
Perfection is achieved, not when there is nothing more to add, but when there is nothing left to take away. In mobile design, was a truer word ever spoken?
Exploring the Hero Section
By Gabrielle Gosha,
Everyone loves a hero. Gabrielle brings a fresh literary point of view to the classic hero section.
5 Big Mobile Design Trends of 2015
By Gabrielle Gosha,
It's 2015 and mobile browser numbers have officially surpassed their desktop cousins. Gabrielle looks at 5 mobile design trends that are shaping the market.
Canva Tutorial: Create a Slick Infographic in 15 Minutes
By Gabrielle Gosha,
Was 'that' dress blue and black or white gold? Gabrielle delivers the final results using an infographic created in Canva.
14 Rules for Creating CTA Buttons That Work
By Gabrielle Gosha,
The 'call to action' -- or CTA -- is the heartbeat of any successful website and a poor CTA button will ruin otherwise great content. Gabrielle explains.
Image Tricks to Make Users Feel Rather Than Think
By Gabrielle Gosha,
Fact or feelings? Which should you be emphasizing in your image choices? Gabrielle explains why it's heart over head.
Push It! Making Your CTA Buttons More Clickable
By Gabrielle Gosha,
Whether it's article links, signups, or sales, most sites live and die on their ability to coerce clicks. Gabrielle breaks down the DNA of a good button
Review: Top 5 Web-based Presentation Tools Compared
By Gabrielle Gosha,
The rise of a new breed of free web-based presentation tools has freed us from reliance on Powerpoint and Keynote. Gabrielle compares the best 5.
How Do You Represent a Language on the Web?
By Gabrielle Gosha,
Languages are not flags, and flags are not languages. So, what is the best to approach representing language on the web? Gabrielle ponders.
Review: 5 Tools for Creating Amazing Online Charts
By Gabrielle Gosha,
Data can be powerful but making it appetizing is key. Gabrielle takes a close look at some tools that can help you present slick online charts.
Challenge: Re-Imagining the Hamburger Icon
By Gabrielle Gosha,
We've all seen that three lines icon, and have learned what it means, but does that make it good? Gabrielle looks for alternatives to the hamburger icon.
5 Impressive Photography Styles and How to Nail Them
By Gabrielle Gosha,
Want to give your images a distinctive look? In this tour du force, Gabrielle shows you how to create 5 eye-catching photography styles in Photoshop.
Better Content Creation for the Web
By Gabrielle Gosha,
Even the greatest websites are ultimately just vehicles for good content. Gabrielle analyzes great content creation, and looks at how to create your own.