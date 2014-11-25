Breaking Bad Habits: Ineffective UX Patterns
Design & UX
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
It isn’t always true that what becomes a hot trend is good for UX. Just because everyone is implementing a particular icon, navigation menu or pattern, it doesn’t mean that people will understand it, and that it will be a good solution for their personal project.
Often the wide adoption of a given convention is driven by a chain of copy and paste, rather than well-considered reason.
In this screencast, Annarita will focus on some ineffective UX patterns to wary of when building websites. All are still prevalent across the web but, however she will look into some considerations you may need to make when considering including these patterns into your next web project.
We’ll be looking at:
1. The Hamburger Icon – a three-bar icon used to indicate a menu
2. Image Carousels
3. Infinite Pagination
I have a Bachelor's degree in European languages, cultures, and literature from the University of Naples. I'm passionate about graphics and web design, and for several years I've been working on projects and designs for many companies. I'm a writer for the Audero User Group; my specialties are HTML, CSS, Web Design, and Adobe Photoshop.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns