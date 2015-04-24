Android Design Anti-Patterns and Common Pitfalls
By Joyce Echessa,
Designing for mobile is as much about meeting user expectation as it is about screen sizes. Joyce looks at the most common Android design anti-patterns.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz uses Webydo's advanced parallax scrolling tools to produce a Monty Python-inspired site in no time.
By Richa Jain,
By Alex Bigman,
Menus are complicated design challenge and designers have been thinking about them for a long time. What can we take from great restaurant menu design?
By Alex Walker,
Gamification can be a great way to engage a user base. But sometimes it can accidently work against you – as LEGO found out.
By Gabrielle Gosha,
It's 2015 and mobile browser numbers have officially surpassed their desktop cousins. Gabrielle looks at 5 mobile design trends that are shaping the market.
By Anton Ruin,
We all know the value of hard science in testing, but sometimes we overlook our hard-won intuition. Anton Ruin shows you how to best the best of both.
By Ada Ivanoff,
Following her flat design icons article, Ada is back with a carefully selected cadre of attractive social networking icons for your designing enjoyment.
By Mateo Prifti,
While Facebook ignored mobile for a long time, there's no doubting their commitment to it now. Mateo looks at one of the design tools they use - Origami.
By Richa Jain,
No matter how great your user experience is, a site that dies with happy users but no revenue, still dies. Richa focuses on conversion centered design.
By Daniel Schwarz,
The prototyping tool market continues to heat up and Atomic is the latest to vying for the crown. Daniel Schwarz takes you along for the ride.
By Alex Walker,
Intellectual property is a challenge that's only getting curlier with time and the extended reach of the internet. Neither is going away any time soon.
By Richa Jain,
"My son made a web page at school - why should web design cost so much?". If this question sounds familiar, Richa can help with your reply.
By Alex Walker,
What if you could make a working prototype just by sketching your app and then photographing it with your phone? Appseed does just that.
By Daniel Schwarz,
It's hard to learn a new app if it slows you down. Daniel Schwarz has three pro tips to get productive with Sketch sooner.
By Lynn Wang,
Assumptions can kill your UX. Lynn Wang challenges seven super-common mobile design approaches that may be damaging your UX.
By Alex Walker,
Steve Jobs liked simple design, but he wasn't simple-minded. Alex looks at U.S. Presidents and the important differences between dumb and simple.
By Charles Costa,
Though the hardware behind virtual reality is starting to match the hype, there are still roadblocks ahead. Charles Costa looks at the future of VR.
By James Edwards,
When you tick the 'show password' box on a site you expect to be able to see your password. But what happens for users with screenreaders? James knows.
By Alex Walker,
Designers always know how they think the web should work. Userstyles are the best way to re-engineer your internet just the way you like it.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Usable code generation is a handy edition to any modern graphic design tool. Daniel compares how Photoshop & Sketch approach generating HTML and CSS.
By Ada Ivanoff,
When it comes to UI design, often it's not worth reinventing the wheel. Ada has scoured the web for 10 of the best flat icon sets for your next project.
By Usman Anwar,
Is UX just a trendy name for UI? What's the difference? Usman debunks the five most common misconceptions about UX.
By Tanay Pant,
Google's Material Design has gifted us a polished frontend 'design language' out of the box. Tanay looks the 5 Material Design frameworks to use in 2015.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Freelance Designer is a cool title, but it's not all high-fives and long macchiatos. Daniel has three handy ways designers can earn money.
By Richa Jain,
“That doesn’t look right”. How do you avoid awkward client conversations when creating a brand identity? Richa has 20 critical questions you need to ask.
By Massimo Cassandro,
If Flexbox is your hot superpower, CSS table properties are the secret weapon you keep hidden for emergencies. Massimo adds a new string to your bow.
By Mateo Prifti,
While most of us are aware of Sketch, not as many are aware of its burgeoning plugin system. Mateo chooses his 10 must-have productivity plugins for Sketch.
By Chris Bowler,
If web design is 95% typography, then choosing the best typography for your UI is your most critical design decision. Chris Bowler is here to help.
By Diana MacDonald,
It is your or my account? Di poses a difficult question and more importantly, delivers a compelling solution. Read on.