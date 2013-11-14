Christian's articles
The UX of Infinite Scroll: The Good, the Bad, and the Maybe
Design & UX
By Christian Leeds,
Infinite scroll has become a popular web design patterns, but that doesn't guarantee it's good. Christian weighs the pros and cons.
The Designer’s Guide to Getting Started with Ghost
Web
By Christian Leeds,
Weary of WordPress? Jaded with Joomla? Chris Leeds gets you set up with what may well become the lean and mean CMS of your dreams - Ghost.
WordPress on Windows Azure in 2 Minutes or Less
Web
By Christian Leeds,