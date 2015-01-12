Petras is an UX designer and Front-end developer passioned about creating user interfaces backed by science. He experiments with bleeding-edge front-end technologies and is obsessed with neurodesign. Currently works at Dragdis in Vilnius, Lithuania.
Petras's articles
The UX of the Zombie Scroller (and How to Cure It)
Have you ever been scrolling when you realized you didn't read anything in the past 10 seconds? That's 'Zombie Scrolling'! Petras can save you.
7 Simple Rules for Creating Elegant UI Interactions
In 2015 it's no longer enough for interface elements to instantly switch between two static states. Petras has 7 tips for making your interactions sing!
5 Ways To Use Google Analytics for Your UX Research
Most people see Google Analytics as a marketing tool, but that's underestimating what it can tell you about your UX. Petras has some magic to show you.