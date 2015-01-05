Jerry Cao is a UX content strategist at UXPin – the wireframing and prototyping app . His Interaction Design Best Practices: Volume 1 ebook contains visual case studies of IxD from top companies like Google, Yahoo, AirBnB, and 30 others.
Jerry's articles
10 Photoshop Plugins to Speed up Your Web Designs
While Photoshop may have been born as a photo editor, Jerry shows us 10 Photoshop plugins that can transform it into a powerful Web Design tool.
The 3 ‘Non-Negotiables’ of Successful Product Design
Every successful product has them… does yours? Below we boil down the practice of product design into its 3 essential components.
Top 5 Breakout Mobile Design Trends for 2016
It's easy to forgetMobile design is still young and we're still seeing new and innovative ideas every year. Jerry looks at his big 5 mobile design trends.
11 Free UX e-Books Worth Reading for 2016
It's a new year and the perfect time to seed your mind with new, fresh ideas. Jerry has 11 ebooks to inform and inspire. Oh, and they're all free!
3 UX Mistakes That Are Killing Your Design
As UX evolves our solutions become more refined, but the challenges get tougher. Jerry speaks to designers to pinpoint the 3 persistent UX mistakes of 2015.
The 10 Big Web Design Trends of 2015
Cards, one-pagers, minimalism.. Jerry Cao has talked to designers and put together the definitive list of important web design trends of 2015.
How Words Are the Foundation of Interaction Design
It's easy to think of interaction as buttons and menus, but as Jerry explains, it's even more important to think about the interaction design of our words.
How to Create Unforgettable Interface Copy
A well designed interface needs an equally elegant voice. Jerry talks about the elements that make for great interface copy.
Choosing Your Usability Tests and Participants
Good usability testing is subtle combination of the right tests and the participants. Jerry takes you through a master class on getting it right.
Usability Testing Goals: Knowing ‘Why’ Before ‘How’
We all understand the value usability testing, but it's wasted if you're asking the wrong questions. Jerry helps you sort out your goals.