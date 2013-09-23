Kerry is a prolific technology writer, covering a range of subjects from design & development, SEO & social, to corporate tech & gadgets. Co-author of SitePoint’s Jump Start HTML5, Kerry also heads up digital content agency markITwrite and is an all-round geek.
Kerry Butters's articles
Deep Linking in Apps for Improved Discoverability
By Kerry Butters,
Kerry Butters shows us how to use Deep Linking in our apps to improve discoverability.
UX Design for Passwords and Registration Forms
By Kerry Butters,
Forms are often the make-or-break point for conversions on our web applications. Kerry pulls together a checklist of good UX design for passwords & forms.
How To Get Published: The Ultimate Guide To Guest Blogging
By Kerry Butters,
In The Ultimate Guide to Guest Blogging, Kerry teaches aspiring writers how to get published and increase their online influence by guest blogging.
5 Infographics That Changed the World
By Kerry Butters,
Infographics aren't just decorated data. As Kerry Butters shows, when well-executed they can change hearts, minds and even entire governments.
Other Ways to Make Money as a Freelancer
By Kerry Butters,
Freelancing can be tough! But there are ways in which you can supplement your income so that perhaps you don’t have to work quite so hard just to survive.
Dublin Web Summit: From Code Review Apps to Standing Desks
By Kerry Butters,
Kerry Butters reviews the Dublin Web Summit where she learnt about the latest innovations in the tech industry from software through to physical products.
Designer Must Reads: Don’t Make Me Think Revisited
By Kerry Butters,
'Don't Make Me Think' was the the UX bible before UX was a thing. Now Steve Krug has rewritten the book for the mobile generation.
A Standing Desk Might Not (Necessarily) Save Your Life
By Kerry Butters,
Standing desks have been hailed as a solution to the effects of a sedentary lifestyle. But Kerry Butters says standing isn't enough — you need to get moving
Surviving in the Age of Internet Pirates
By Kerry Butters,
Designers Must-Reads #2: Web Designer’s Success Guide
By Kerry Butters,
Lots of us go into freelancing with neat design skills but little else. Kerry reviews a book written to fill in the gaps 'Web Designer’s Success Guide'.
Not an Accountant? How to Make Sense of Your Business Finances
By Kerry Butters,
Finances are an intimidating topic for many new business owners. This guide to accounting for freelancers will help you get started.
Cage Match! Stock Photography Sites Go Head-to-head: Part #2
By Kerry Butters,
Kerry continues her review of some of the big name stock photography sites. In part two she test-drives Fotolia and Shutterstock. Which did she pick?
Cage Match! Stock Photography Sites Go Head-to-head: Part 1
By Kerry Butters,
How do you choose a stock photography provider? Kerry has studied range, price and UX and gives us her insights. IStockphoto and 123RF are first up.
9 Communication Tips to Save Your Next Design Project
By Kerry Butters,
Communicating with clients is an essential part of the job for most designers. These tips will help you avoid sour relationships that can kill a project.
Designer ‘Must-reads’ #1: Don’t Make Me Think – Steve Krug
By Kerry Butters,
JavaScript, UX, HTML5.. How do you choose what Web books to read? Kerry helps out with our first 'must-read' - Steve Krug's 'Don't Make Me Think'.
UX Dilemma: Red Button vs. Green Button
By Kerry Butters,
The internet is filled with red buttons and green buttons, but they don't always play well together. Kerry looks at the battle between red and green.
The Designer’s Guide to A/B Testing
By Kerry Butters,
Good designers have intuition but today we have the tools to confirm or scuttle our design hunches. Kerry has the designer's guide to A/B testing.
Are Most Winning A/B Test Results Misleading?
By Kerry Butters,
A report by Martin Goodson claims that most winning A/B tests are misleading. We look at the analysis and offer suggestions based on Goodson's research.
SEO Disasters: What Happens When Google De-Indexes Your Site
By Kerry Butters,
How To Really Measure the ROI of Social Efforts
By Kerry Butters,
6 Common Mistakes in Logo Design
By Kerry Butters,
Logo design is a short and often beautiful language. Kerry Butters takes you through some of the most common pitfalls.
Using Text on the Canvas Element: An Introduction
By Kerry Butters,
A brief introduction to the HTML5 canvas element and how to use it to display and manipulate text.
So You Think You Know How to Write a WordPress Theme?
By Kerry Butters,
How to build a WordPress theme from scratch, specifically what you need to learn before you even think about coding.
Why Usability Testing is Vital to Success
By Kerry Butters,
This article is about Usability. Usability is something that’s at the forefront of most designers’ minds, whether they’re front or back-end developers.
Design Trends: Where Do We Go from Here?
By Kerry Butters,
How to Move WordPress to a New Server (without losing anything)
By Kerry Butters,
A Beginner’s Guide to CSS Regions
By Kerry Butters,
SEO Strategies for Designers, Part 1
By Kerry Butters,
Getting Started with Flat UI Design
By Kerry Butters,
Content Strategy for Mobile Web Design
By Kerry Butters,
In this article, we’ll be looking at planning the content to address Return On Investment (ROI) and usability.