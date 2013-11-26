Amit Diwan is a founder at Studyopedia, who has taught more than a million engineers and professionals on the following technologies: Python, Java, Android, WordPress, Drupal, Magento, JavaScript, jQuery, HTML5, Bootstrap 4, etc.
Amit's articles
Use a WordPress Learning Management System to Create Courses
By Amit Diwan,
Do you want to create online courses on your WordPress site? Learning Management System plugins are easy to use! Get started creating your courses today!
Android App Accessibility Checklist
By Amit Diwan,
The Best WordPress Multi-author Management Plugins
By Amit Diwan,
Amit Diwan covers some of the best WordPress multi-author management plugins and key features that are useful when managing multiple authors.
The Best WordPress Backup Plugins Compared
By Amit Diwan,
Amit Diwan compares 5 of the best WordPress backup plugins side-by-side and highlights key features you would expect to see in a good backup plugin.
6 Awesome E-learning Plugins for WordPress
By Amit Diwan,
Amit Diwan compares six of the best course management and e-learning plugins for WordPress to help you make the right choice for your online courses.
The Top WordPress Anti-Spam Plugins
By Amit Diwan,
We look at WordPress anti-spam plugins, side-by-side: Akismet, Antispam Bee, Growmap Anti Spambot Plugin, WP-SpamShield Anti-Spam and WordPress Zero Spam.
The Top WordPress SEO Plugins Reviewed
By Amit Diwan,
In this article we compare the top WordPress SEO plugins side-by-side, examining the key features and options we’d expect to see in a good SEO plugin.
Tools for Testing Website Performance
By Amit Diwan,
Amit Diwan looks at what makes a performance testing tool effective and considers 7 options you'll want to look at.
Review: Apps for Creating Online Graphs and Charts
By Amit Diwan,
Graphs and charts change minds and influence people. Amit looks at five browser-based chart apps that even non-designers can use.
Assistive Technology: That Means Screen Readers, Right?
By Amit Diwan,
It's easy to think that Assistive Technology is just another name screenreaders, but Amit shows us there is a wider variety of products in this category.
How to Optimize Your Website for Wearable Devices
By Amit Diwan,
Wearables are set to redefine the world and how we interact with it, lets take a look through some advice and resources to get your skills up to date.
How to Craft the Perfect 404 Page
By Amit Diwan,
Some people treat their 404 page like a seatbelt. I never crash so why worry? Amit shows that your 404 page isn't a problem -- it's an opportunity.
Google I/O 2014 Roundup
By Amit Diwan,
Google I/O 2014 has wrapped up, what do the latest round of announcements mean for developers? We take a quick look.
Hands on with the Android Wear Developer Preview, Part 2
By Amit Diwan,
In Part 1 we introduced Android Wear. In part two we move towards some development, adding support libraries to our Android wear project.
Hands On with the Android Wear Developer SDK
By Amit Diwan,
Hands on with the Android Wear Developer SDK, Google's tools for creating wearable experiences for existing apps that may appear on Android wearables.
How Many of Your Users Need Accessible Websites?
By Amit Diwan,
Some stats from various sources drive home the importance of making websites accessible to blind, deaf, low vision, and other disabled people.
15 Useful and Lesser-Known Firefox Add-ons
By Amit Diwan,
We go beyond Firebug and other popular add-ons to present 15 lesser-known Firefox extensions for web developers.
Java Applets: Obsolete or Still Part of the Web?
By Amit Diwan,
In this article, I will list some topics related to java and Java Applets that will give strong points about their use with proper resources.
Embedding an Applet in a Web Application
By Amit Diwan,