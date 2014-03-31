James George is a professional web developer and graphic designer. James is an expert in design, and a professional web developer, with a special interest in WordPress. Founder of Design Crawl, James has been a professional designer since 2005.
James's articles
7 Super-Useful Chrome Extensions for Designers in 2017
By James George,
James George lets us in on his 7 most-favorite Chrome extensions for designers, including a new design app called Gravit that works solely in the browser!
Using Bookmark’s AIDA to Build Your Website in 2 Minutes
By James George,
James George takes a look at Bookmark's website builder and its new artificial intelligence system AIDA.
Review: Extra – a New Type of WordPress Magazine Theme
By James George,
James George reviews the Extra magazine theme designed for bloggers and websites publishing a wide variety of articles and content types.
Calypso: The Desktop App for WordPress
By James George,
James George introduces WordPress’ desktop app called Calypso, which can be used for writing and editing blog posts and pages directly from your desktop.
The Divi Builder Plugin for Any WordPress Theme
By James George,
James George explains how to customize your site using the new Divi Builder Plugin, a page builder used in the popular Divi theme, with any WordPress theme.
Simbla: A Different Approach to A Website Builder
By James George,
James George takes an in-depth look at the website builder Simbla.
Faceted Search with WordPress
By James George,
Faceted search provides advanced filtering for search results. In this article, James George covers WordPress faceted search with the FacetWP plugin.
Introducing Beans: A Streamlined WordPress Framework
By James George,
James George introduces Beans, a framework that makes it easy to create WordPress sites without hassle.
5 ’80s Fonts You Probably Haven’t Considered Using
By James George,
James George looks at a few key designs featuring 80s-style fonts, explains why they worked and whether we can find a place for them now.
What Do Super High-Res Displays Mean for Your Website?
By James George,
Screen resolutions keep increasing and so do the challenges of front-end development. James George looks at the current state of play.
Design and Collaborate More Effectively with Adobe Creative Cloud for Teams
By James George,
James George explains how Adobe Creative Cloud for teams makes collaboration easy, giving them more time to focus on producing great work.
Adobe Stock Will Change the Way You Work
By James George,
Designers are hunters, always tracking the perfect assets to tell their story. Adobe Stock brings the hunt into your Creative Cloud app.
7 Tips to Taking the Guess Work Out of Choosing Stock Imagery
By James George,
Considering contrast, orientation, text and more — James George outlines 7 tips to choosing the best stock imagery.
The Divi WordPress Theme: Changing the Way You Blog
By James George,
The Divi WordPress theme is a great starting point for any website. It has one of the best drag and drop page builders for building your own custom layouts.
Rapid Prototyping Compositions with Adobe Comp CC (iPad app)
By James George,
Adobe Comp CC is an app focused on creating quick prototyping on your iPad. James tests the concept of fleshing out ideas without leaving your armchair.
Changing WordPress Themes? Things You’ll Want to Do
By James George,
Changing WordPress themes can cause problems when you least expect it. In this article, James George covers some things you should do when changing themes.
High Availability WordPress with HyperDB
By James George,
HyperDB is a powerful WordPress plugin that allows you to connect to multiple databases, enabling features such as failover, replication and load balancing.
Creating Your Own Genesis Child Themes
By James George,
Genesis is an incredibly popular WordPress theme framework. In this article we show you how easy it is to create your own Genesis child theme from scratch.
Reverie: A Foundation Based WordPress Starter Theme
By James George,
Reverie is a WordPress starter theme based on ZURB's Foundation framework. This article explains why Reverie is a great choice for custom theme development.
Search Replacements for WordPress
By James George,
With a search replacement plugin, you can add powerful search features to your WordPress site, making it easy for visitors to find what they're looking for.
Getting Started with Foundation and WordPress
By James George,
This article serves as an introduction to using ZURB Foundation for WordPress theme development, covering the more popular starter themes and frameworks.
Review: Affinity Photo – A New Image Editor Contender?
By James George,
The photo editor market is a hard arena to break into, but that hasn't stopped Serif from trying. James gives us his review of Affinity Photo.
Mood Boards (Or How to Bottle Your Inspiration)
By James George,
Often inspiration is seen as a rare and mysterious commodity. Mood boards is a great way to put some process into an act that sometimes appears miraculous.
An Introduction to the Genesis Framework
By James George,
The Genesis framework is one of the most popular WordPress theme frameworks available. In this article we look at some of the reasons why it's so popular.
10 Must Have WordPress Plugins – 2014 Edition
By James George,
These must-have WordPress plugins won't bog down your site. Some of them will actually help your site to run faster and more efficiently.
Divi: the Drag and Drop WordPress Theme
By James George,
Divi is a drag-and-drop WordPress theme that makes it easy for WordPress users to build their own custom sites, without knowledge of code.
Killer Backgrounds with Illustrator’s SVG Pattern Tool
By James George,
Patterns are as old as art itself, but SVG opens up a raft of new possibilities online. James shows us some new tricks using Illustrator's Pattern Tool.
5 Quick Photoshop Fixes for Bad Portrait Photos
By James George,
Portrait photos are one of the most common types of images on the web. James shows you how to use Photoshop to make big improvements quickly.
Dial-a-Style #3: Nailing the Vintage Look
By James George,
No #3 in our 'Dial-a-style' series goes back to the 20th century. James gives you the type, color and inspiration to produce an eye-catching vintage look.
Browser Testing with Modern.IE
By James George,
It's been easy to overlook Microsoft's contribution to the browser testing arena, but Modern.IE is no toy. Is it just for testing Internet Explorer?