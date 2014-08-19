Vinay Raghu is a UI/UX developer passionate about experimenting with the latest frontend technologies. He is an avid open source contributor and loves meetup groups. You can learn more about him at viii.in.
Vinay's articles
Is a Designer a Storyteller?
Filmmakers are storytellers, and so are poets and songwriters. But is UX another occupation for storytelling?
The Absolute Beginner’s Guide to User Testing
I know what it's like: You know you should be doing more user testing, but there's so much to catch up on. Vinay has a shortcut for you.
Video: Working with Sublime
In this screencast I will show you how to traverse within files and projects, line manipulations and explore Sublime's combination keys.
UI Patterns: What’s in a (User)Name?
Usernames can be one letter or a hundred. This can present a challenge when we need to display them in our UI. Vinay looks at a curly UI pattern problem.
15 Steps To Better Usability (and Happier Users)
It's a pretty easy formula: Happy users = stay longer. Vinay takes a comprehensive look at how better usability can make new users stick around longer.
Component-Driven CSS Frameworks
Vinay Raghu talks about the difference between UI kits and CSS frameworks and how frameworks should be chosen if your development is component-based.
Using Source Maps to Debug Sass in Chrome
Vinay Raghu explains the source maps feature in Chrome, how it's beneficial to Sass debugging, and how you can enable the feature in the developer tools.
A Look at Different Sass Architectures
Vinay Raghu looks at some different ways to structure your Sass projects, including a look at the architecture of some well-known projects.